England’s red-ball captain Ben Stokes is a major doubt for the opening of the three Test matches against Sri Lanka, due to start in just over a week, as the premier all-rounder injured his hamstring while batting for the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred 2024.

Even though the scan results are yet to come, it’s very likely for him to be out of action for the next four weeks. He ended the night on crutches, after being treated by the medical team in the evening.

“It doesn’t look great, unfortunately.” The Superchargers’ captain and Ben Stokes’ Test team-mate, Harry Brook, expressed at the end of the game, that they won comfortably against Manchester Originals at the Emirates Old Trafford, the venue for the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Brook confirmed the news of Ben Stokes’ scans before the cricket board decides on it. The incident took place when the left-handed opening batter was running for a quick single early in the chase and pulled up his hammy after completing the run.

He was at the non-strikes end, when Ollie Robinson, the wicket-keeper batter, looked to play the scoop shot before mistiming it in the leg side and rushing in for a single. Looking at the reaction of the veteran, one could easily sense how brutal the issue had been, as he was taken off the field by two members of his teams.

Ben Stokes appeared to pull his muscle and was placed onto the stretcher and pushed towards the ambulance waiting for him. An hour later, he returned to the ground and was seen to shake hands with his teammates and the other side as Nicholas Pooran guided them to a seven-wicket win thanks to his aggressive unbeaten knock of 66 runs.

“Ben Stokes is having his hamstring assessed. Further updates will be available from tomorrow.” The Northern side’s spokesperson expressed. The injury has come at the wrong time for the 33-year-old as the upcoming series is around the corner. He was due to be part of four group-stage games in the Hundred 2024 between the end of the West Indies and the Sri Lanka series.

In his first game of the tournament, he was dismissed on the very first ball by Tim Southee at Edgbaston, before making two off four in a rain-curtailed contest at the Sophia Garden, Cardiff, and now seems to missing the final group game at Headingley against London Spirit and the rest of the competition.

The injury of Ben Stokes has been a huge setback for the side, but could also be a blessing in disguise given they could now look at a few other options from the County Championship, and prepare them for their upcoming Ashes trip towards the end of next year.

The home side is already missing their opening batter Zak Crawley who was ruled out of the three games due to fracturing his finger during the final game against the Kraigg Braithwaite-led side. Dan Lawrance, whose last Test came almost a couple of years ago, is expected to open the batting for the team.

Jordan Cox was also called into the squad as the batting cover, while Ollie Pope, the vice-captain of the team, is now likely to lead them for at least the opening Test of the series in Manchester. They are then due to fly to Pakistan for another three-match series, starting on October 07 in Multan.