The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has formally written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to request to reschedule their upcoming Ranji Trophy contest against Kerala, which is scheduled to start on October 26 at home. The current weather, which has become a threat due to the cyclone Dana in West Bengal, has given birth to new issues.

The Anustup Majumder-led Bengal side faces some uncertainty about even being able to participate in the crucial group-stage encounter as the cyclone looms over the region. The scheduled last contest against Bihar at Kalyani ended without even the toss being held in the previous week.

The first game of the season ended in a drawn result for the Bengal side, who faced Uttar Pradesh at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Put into bat first, they climbed up to 311 in their first innings, with the century from their opener Sudip Chatterjee and the number three batter Sudip Gharami.

In reply, a couple of four-wicket hauls from Shahbaz Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar bundled out the home for 292 runs before the 212-run opening stand between Chatterjee and Abhimanyu Easwaran, who remained unbeaten on 127 runs pushed them to 254/3 before their declared.

Also Read: Shashank Singh Drops Major Hint Of Leaving Punjab Kings Before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Bengal aimed to get the victory when they found the home side for 79/4 in the fourth innings before Priyam Garg stood like a wall for his undefeated knock of 105 runs to save the game, as the visiting side now sits at the third position in the group B of the points table with four points.

Bengal extends its plea to the BCCI secretary before the Kerala fixture

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has extended its plea to the Honorary BCCI secretary Jay Shah, urging the consideration of rescheduling not only the senior men’s team but also the Under-23 team’s encounter against Railways, which is set to take place on October 27 in Kalyani. The association is taking these things under consideration as the region braces for the impact of the cyclone.

The game, which ended in a no-result against Bihar, has proved to be a huge burden on the side, and now there will be more pressure on the team, who will be without their opening batter and an established player in the form of Easwaran, who will be in Australia for the game for India A.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Angrily Refutes Reports Of Him Missing Mumbai’s Next Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match

The two off-color results have made the clash against Kerala even more crucial for the Bengal side, as the looming cyclone threatens to wash out the upcoming fixture. With the significant amount of rain and weather making an impression in the campaign of Bengal so far, the CAB is hopeful of getting the situation into a fair account from the BCCI.

A washout in this situation of the game will further destroy the progression of the side in the competition, as their players, fans, and the whole community are now, anxiously waiting to see if the game will be rescheduled or if they take some different decisions.