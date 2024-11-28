Bhuvneshwar Kumar, once the mainstay for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise, bid an emotional goodbye to the team and its fans. This was after SRH released him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) grabbed him for INR 10.75 crore.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will wear another team’s shirt in the IPL 2025 for the first time in over a decade. The bowler spent 11 years with Sunrisers Hyderabad and was the team’s heart and soul.

Bhuvneshwar joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014, and the franchise’s bowling has since ranked among the finest in the league. The only reason for this was the best Indian pacer, who single-handedly carried the team’s bowling lineup.

Bhuvneshwar, who owns the record for wearing the orange jersey for two straight seasons in the IPL, was instrumental in Sunrisers Hyderabad winning the title in 2016. He had a significant impact on the team with the new ball and in death overs.

I will carry this love and support with me forever: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to SRH team and franchise

In his emotional note to SRH, he spoke about his 11-year association with the franchise, whom he captained as well on various occasions. He talked about his journey with the team and said that he would carry the love and memories along with him.

Bhuvneshwar wrote a poignant message to the Sunrisers Hyderabad team as his time with them came to a close. He stated that he has made many amazing and treasured memories with the franchise. He also praised Sunrisers Hyderabad fans for their continued support.

“After 11 incredible years with SRH, I say goodbye to this team. I have so many unforgettable and cherished memories. One thing unmissable is the love of the fans which has been splendid! Your support has been constant. I will carry this love and support with me forever,” Bhuvneshwar posted on X.

After 11 incredible years with SRH, I say goodbye to this team.

I have so many unforgettable and cherishable memories.

One thing unmissable is the love of the fans which has been splendid! Your support has been constant.

I will carry this love and support with me forever 🧡 pic.twitter.com/SywIykloHp — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) November 28, 2024

Bhuvneshwar is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of the Indian Premier League. The premier pacer is the highest wicket-taker in the League among fast bowlers. In the 176 games, he has racked up 181 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar will return to Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he began his career. The pacer began his IPL career in 2009 and, with experience under his belt, will be an invaluable asset to the club.

Also Read: Urvil Patel Breaks Rishabh Pant’s Record For Fastest T20 Ton By An Indian; Smacks 28-Ball Century