Urvil Patel of Gujarat created history in his team’s match against Tripura in Indore on Wednesday, November 27 of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He broke Rishabh Pant’s long-standing record of the fastest T20 ton by an Indian.

It’s worth noting that Urvil Patel was signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 20 lakh during the 2023 IPL auction. However, he was released before the 2024 auction and went unsold at his base price of Rs 30 lakh during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, held in Saudi Arabia over two days on November 24-25.

Before this match, Urvil had played 43 T20 matches, scoring 875 runs at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 154.32, with 115 boundaries and 26 sixes. He has four half-centuries and a high score of 96. Patel has played six first-class matches, scoring 158 runs with a high of 60 and an average of 14.36.

On November 27, 2023, Patel scored a 41-ball century for Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh in Chandigarh. He smashed the second-fastest List A century by an Indian.

Urvil Patel breaks Rishabh Pant’s 32-ball record for fastest T20 century by an Indian

Urvil opened the innings with Aarya Desai and hit 100 runs from boundaries, including 28 fours and 72 sixes.

Urvil scored his first T20I century in pursuit of a 156-run target against Tripura. The Gujarat batsman scored an unbroken 113 runs off 35 balls, including seven fours and 12 sixes. He completed his century in only 28 balls. Gujarat finished their chase against Tripura in only 10.2 overs.

🏏🔥 Huge Congratulations to Gujarat CA Senior Men's Team! 🔥🏏 An outstanding performance to secure a brilliant 8-wicket victory over Tripura CA in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy! 💪👏 The spotlight shines on Urvil Patel, who created history by smashing the fastest century in… pic.twitter.com/X7Mb90h2Dm — Gujarat Cricket Association (Official) (@GCAMotera) November 27, 2024

He surpassed Rishabh Pant’s record for the quickest T20 century by an Indian. Pant established the record with a 32-ball century against Himachal Pradesh in the 2018 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Patel’s century is the second-fastest in T20 cricket history, trailing only Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan, who got a century off 27 balls against Cyprus this year.

Fastest Centuries in T20 Cricket

Balls Faced Player Match Year 27 Sahil Chauhan Estonia vs Cyprus 2024 28 Urvil Patel Gujarat vs Tripura 2024 30 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Pune Warriors 2013 32 Rishabh Pant Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh 2018 33 W Lubbe North West vs Limpopo 2018 33 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Namibia vs Nepal 2024

