Tabraiz Shamsi, a South Africa spinner, gave his verdict for the upcoming five-Test series between India and Australia. This Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series is a crucial one for both teams as they are ranked 1 and 2 respectively in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table.

The winner of this series might ensure their qualification for the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2025 to be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in June.

India has dominated Australia in Tests at home and in the latter’s backyard. India is still the only Asian side to have won back-to-back Test series in Australia, as well as the only team to have defeated Australia in the Test series in recent years.

India will play a five-Test series in Australia for the first time since their 1991-92 visit. The series will begin with the first Test on November 22 in Perth. The second Test will be a day/night match in Adelaide beginning December 6. The third Test will start on December 14 and will be held in Brisbane.

The fourth test will be the Boxing Day Test at MCG, starting on December 26, while the final test will begin on January 3 in Sydney.

Tabraiz Shamsi picks his winner of BGT 2024-25 between India and Australia

South African wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi hosted a Q&A session on Twitter (now X) and one fan asked him whether India can win the BGT series in Australia this time as well.

Notably, India has held the BGT trophy since Australia last won it in 2014-15 at home. Since then, India won at home in 2016-17 and then won a Test series for the first time in Australia on the 2018-19 tour. India then won the trophy again in Australia in 2020-21. Most recently, India defeated Australia at home 3-1.

India is the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia and win back-to-back Test series down under as well. This is a feat that neither Pakistan nor Sri Lanka has achieved thus far.

Meanwhile, as for the answer, Tabraiz Shamsi said that India is well-equipped to win the Test series in Australia this time as well. However, he also said that Australia is capable of beating any team in the world, especially at home.

“Why not… India have shown they can win in Australia But Australia have also shown they can beat any team in the world Both are gun teams and the series between them are always entertaining,” Shamsi posted.

Why not… India have shown they can win in Australia But Australia have also shown they can beat any team in the world Both are gun teams and the series between them are always entertaining https://t.co/6AAmSYDMPW — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) September 6, 2024

Also Read: Tabraiz Shamsi Names His Favorite Batter; Snubs Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar

