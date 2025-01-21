The new head coach of the England side, Brendon McCullum, has confirmed that their captain, Jos Buttler, won’t be keeping wickets for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, starting on February 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He reckoned that it would give the leader a chance to speak to the bowlers when he felt the need.

Brendon McCullum also addressed that they already have two extra wicket-keepers in the squad, in the form of Phil Salt and Jamie Smith, for the keeping options. One of them is expected to take up the gloves. Salt has been in excellent form in the shortest format in the last one and a half years and is likely to open the innings with the captain.

Salt was playing the ILT20 recently in the United Arab Emirates, where he drilled an unbeaten 71-run knock against the Desert Vipers in Abu Dhabi. In just 38 T20Is for England, he has already smacked over 1100 runs at an average of 33.52 and a strike rate of 71.96 with the help of six centuries and 14 half-centuries at the best score of 119.

“The one thing he [Buttler] won’t be doing in this series is keeping wicket, he’s going to captain from the field. That’s a positive thing for us because it allows Jos to have the last say with the bowler and to have that relationship build at that last second instead of being 22 yards away.” Brendon McCullum expressed this in the press conference in Kolkata two days before the start of the series.

Brendon McCullum confirms Jos Butler’s position as a pure batter and leader in the T20Is

Buttler had a promising time in the West Indies last year, where he collected 125 runs in five innings at an average of 31.83 and an impressive strike rate of 168.92, as he led the side to a series victory of 3-1 margin.

“We’ve got great [wicketkeeping] options within the side. We’ve got a really good squad; we’ve got lots of flexibility within the group.” Brendon McCullum added.

It’s a new challenge for the three-year-old red-ball coach of the side, who, by now, has only worked with Ben Stokes. He is straight into the hot seat with a five-match T20I trip to India, where they will come back in a year for the next T20 World Cup.

The series is followed by three ODIs against the same opponent as a preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin on February 19. Their very first game is against Australia on February 22 in Lahore.

“We want to win every game we play, to try and be successful, and that’s ultimately the mission for us. But our conversations and the language, which we use within the dressing rooms, is quite different.” Brendon McCullum shed light.

“It’s about trying to get the best out of the talent that sits within the dressing room, trying to get the guys as best we can, trying to work out complementary skills, and how we play the style of cricket that gives us our greatest chance.” The former New Zealand captain revealed.

Butler had a difficult time in the last two ICC events as captain, but Brendon McCullum predicted that the keeper-batter would enjoy the next few years in the role, as the 43-year-old claimed in the presser.

“He is excited about the team we have got and the opportunity that sits in front of us. I am sure we will see Jos over the next couple of years enjoy himself and finish with a real strong enjoyment of the game at the back end of his career.” Brendon McCullum concluded.