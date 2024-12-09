The former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar, didn’t hesitate to request the touring players to utilize the extended break after their 10-wicket loss at the Adelaide Oval by going through practice sessions rather than resting in the city. The five-match series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 now stands at 1-1.

With the pink-ball Test ending in just two days and a session, the Indian side will get ample time before the third fixture at the Gabba in Brisbane to improve their bat techniques. Both innings were really poor from the batting department, as they were bundled out for 175 and 180.

None of their batters could celebrate their respective half-centuries, which is the first instance for them in a Test since the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2019-21 against New Zealand at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. It was Nitish Reddy, who stood out on both occasions with the bat, having collected scores of 42 in each innings.

Sunil Gavaskar urges India to arrange extra practice sessions before the Gabba Test

None of their veteran batters, Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, could contribute with the bat, as Australia chased down 19 runs in the fourth innings with ten wickets in hand. The lead of 157 runs in the first innings, shouldering on Travis Head’s 140, was enough for the home side to make a comeback from the 295-run Perth defeat.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj Says “Travis Head Didn’t Say ‘Well Bowled’”; Accuses Australian Batter Of Lying

Sunil Gavaskar has asked the Indian management to go through a special practice session in Adelaide before they travel to Brisbane on December 11.

“Look at the remainder of the series as a three-match series. Forget that it’s a five-match series. What I would like the Indian team to do is use the next couple of days as practice. You can’t be sitting in your hotel rooms because you have come here to play cricket.” The former Indian opening batter expressed to the Star Sports at the end of the game.

“You don’t have to practice the whole day, you can practice a session in the morning or afternoon, but don’t waste the two days. You would’ve been here playing a Test if it went for five days.” The veteran added.

The Mumbai-born further stated that the responsibility of conducting the practice sessions should be on the captain Rohit and coach Gautam Gambhir, besides insisting that most players could volunteer not to take part in it if given a choice.

“You have to give yourself a chance to get into rhythm. You haven’t got runs; your bowlers haven’t got rhythm. The optional practice should only depend on the captain and coach.” Sunil Gavaskar addressed this in the discussion on Star Sports. “The coach can say, ‘Hey, you got 150 or you bowled 40 overs in the match, you don’t need to come to practice’. They should be the ones giving the options, not the players. If it is left to the players, they will certainly say, ‘No, I will be staying in my room.”

The 75-year-old has noted that it should always be a privilege to be playing for the Blue Brigade. Among the 57 days that they are here for the game, 25 days are slotted for the five Test matches and two for the PM’s XI game. He urged them to use the other 30 days in practice.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Body Shamed Before 3rd Test In Brisbane? Sunil Gavaskar Suggests This

Sunil Gavaskar made it light for Rohit and Virat Kohli, who had been in Australia before but felt it should be strict for the youngers to take part in practice sessions.

“If you don’t want Rohit or Kohli to come and practice because they are seniors and they have been here several times, that’s fine. But let the others, the youngsters, come here and practice.” Sunil Gavaskar concluded.