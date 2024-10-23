One of the recent headaches for India, going into the five-match Test series in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, is the recent struggle of their premier pacer Mohammed Siraj, who in the recent home season for the Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand has gone a bit cooked.

Mohammed Siraj, during the opening game of the three-match Test series against the Blackcaps at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, picked up only two wickets in the 18 overs of the first innings, one of which was of Tim Southee. In the second innings of the game, he bowled seven overs but couldn’t earn any success.

The pacer, during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home, picked up only four wickets in four innings at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of more than ten overs. In comparison, Jasprit Bumrah grabbed 11 wickets in four innings at an average of below 13.

Akash Deep showed his incredible skills with five wickets in four innings at an average of 20.40 and a strike rate of 40.80. This could have pushed the management to think of dropping the Hyderabad-born Mohammed Siraj during the second of the three-match Test series in Pune and look for some different options.

India’s assistant coach gives major update on Mohammed Siraj

During the home series in 2021, the Hyderabad-born grabbed six wickets in six innings at an average of under 17 and a strike rate of 35, which in the next home season drops down more. He featured in four Test matches and picked up only one solitary wicket at an average of 73 and a strike rate of nearly 144.

In this ongoing home season, Mohammed Siraj collected ten wickets in 12 innings at an average of over 40 and a strike rate of 65, and the economy too has gone up to nearly four, which suddenly releases the pressure that the other bowlers had been creating.

At home, he has overall picked up 17 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of around ten overs. Compared to his numbers away from home, where he has enjoyed 56 scalps in 30 innings at an average of below 28 and a strike rate of more than eight overs,

In his whole career, Mohammed Siraj has 78 wickets in 54 innings at an average of below 30 and a strike rate of around nine overs with the help of three-wicket hauls. Will this lead to the Blue Brigade dropping the pacer for the second game in Pune?

“Mohammed Siraj bowled beautifully in the second innings. Our last morning was of really high quality. And maybe wasn’t a nicking wicket, which is his big strength, particularly to left-handers when he when he moves the ball across.” The assistant coach of the Indian side, Ryan Ten Doeschate, expressed at the pre-match press conference of the game.

“It is probably not the answer you want to hear but, there’s nothing there to say. Like he’s not bowling well or his rhythm is not good. And maybe he’s just going through a little bit of a wicked drought.” The former Dutch player highlighted.

But, the team management isn’t too concerned with the form of the bowler and felt he was excellent in the second innings of the Bengaluru Test, but delivered him a few words of advice.

“But no, no concerns again. I’m sure if Mohammed Siraj has given the chance here, we’ve got a few tactical things we want to work on, coming around the wicket and challenging the stumps a little bit more. But his speeds are good, his accuracy is good.” Ten Doeschate concluded before the second game began on October 24.