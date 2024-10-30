The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) revealed the probable players they are trying to keep for the new season of the tournament in 2025, around 60 hours before the deadline for the retentions on October 31. The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council (GC) announced that each franchise is allowed to keep six players, including one uncapped player, via retention or right-to-match (RTM) card.

With the new rule that an Indian player who played the international game nearly five years ago going into the respective season of the event has been modified to be an uncapped player costing just INR 4 crore, the successful long-time former captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni, is expected to come under the department.

In the symbols that the team has tweeted on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), the fourth player has a symbol of a helicopter, which narrates the probability of Dhoni coming into the scene. The former Indian World Cup-winning captain is the second leading run-getter of the franchise with 5118 runs in 225 innings at an average of around 40 and a strike rate of nearly 140, with the help of 23 half-centuries at a best score of unbeaten 84 runs.

CSK moves ahead with Rachin Ravindra to remove Devon Conway

The five-time champions are set to retain their young opening batter and captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was handed over the responsibility on the eve of the last season. The right-handed batter smashed 583 runs in 14 innings of the previous season at an average of 53 and a strike rate of more than 140, shouldering on four half-centuries at a best score of unbeaten 108 runs.

The Pune-born is the fourth leading run-getter of the CSK family with 2380 runs in just 65 innings at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of over 136 with the help of 18 half-centuries and two centuries. In the presence of Dhoni, it will be a little easier for the youngster to carry the legacy of the team.

After the first retention of INR 18 crore, the second retained player is anticipated to come under a price of INR 14 crore. The premier all-rounder of the Blue Brigade, Ravindra Jadeja, will be the second player on the list. The left-handed batter is the seventh-highest run-getter of the team, with 2053 runs at a strike rate of over 137 with three half-centuries.

In the bowling department, the former CSK captain has bagged 142 wickets in 173 innings at an average of around 29 with an economy rate of 7.70. His experience and the ability to bat among the top order, besides his incredible fielding, will be a huge boon for the team.

The Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana is going to be their fourth retention. The slinger has been part of the CSK for just three editions from 2022, where he has clubbed 34 scalps at an average of under 18 and an economy rate of almost eight.

The toss-up was always expected to be between the Kiwi batters, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. The hint of the Yellow Army suggests that they are perhaps going with the former, who nailed 222 runs last season at a strike rate of over 160.

The names of the players are expected to be revealed on October 31, before the potential mega auction of the event in the last week of November or the first week of December.