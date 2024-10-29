It has been nearly a year since Ishan Kishan was part of the Indian team during a T20I against Australia. Since the double century in ODIs against South Africa, he was part of the Blue Brigade regularly before missing the South Africa series due to personal reasons. That was the end of his time on the national side because of him losing the contract.

Ishan Kishan has been grinding the hard and long yards of the domestic circuit, where he was part of the Buchi Babu invitational tournament besides featuring in the Duleep Trophy, followed by the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Some colorful performances of those events have included him on the A side for their tour of Australia.

The 26-year-old has been really satisfied with the inclusion but is hungry to get his name back in the senior national side. The left-hander has nailed 933 ODI runs in 24 innings at a strike rate of over 100, while in the T20Is, he collected 796 runs at a strike rate of over 120.

Ishan Kishan calls the moment ‘special’ when he found his name in the ‘A’ squad for their tour down under before the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, before addressing his headspace at present.

“I am someone who loves to perform for the team, loves to stay happy, and loves to help people around. Looking back, when I used to see my name in every squad, I was very happy but, I felt I needed to do more for the team. I was never satisfied and used to think about doing better.” The Jharkhand captain expressed during an interaction with ‘Times of India.’

Ishan Kishan shares how he keeps himself away from the negativity of social media

When Shubman Gill was sick due to dengue and missed a couple of games against Australia and Afghanistan in last year’s home ODI World Cup, this youngster took his place in the team and made a useful contribution in the second game in Delhi.

“The World Cup was the greatest tournament I have been part of. I feel that’s what dreams are made of. I wish we won the final because we had been so meticulous throughout the tournament. From my junior days, I have never been fussed about my batting position. You don’t think whether you are batting at No. 3 or No. 4.” He added.

“At that point, I just thought of doing my best no matter where I played. I was looking to adapt as per, the situation and used to talk to senior players in the team who have performed well in that particular position.” Ishan Kishan highlighted this during the discussion.

Being part of the Mumbai Indians camp in the IPL for nearly seven seasons, he has collected 2644 runs in 105 games at an average of 28.43 and a strike rate of over 135, shouldering on 16 half-centuries at a best score of 99.

The batter is prepared to admit the wrong version of the social platforms which at times could get harsh on the individual as he namedrops Pandya.

“I feel negativity will be there in social media. People will troll you if you don’t do well, and that’s very normal. I feel every sportsperson should accept that this is going to happen, and you shouldn’t make a huge fuss about it.” Ishan Kishan shed light. “That happened with Hardik also. People were trolling him also but, he just did his work, performed well in the World Cup, and now you can see the result.”

Ishan Kishan is hungry to go ahead in his international career. He also spoke about getting a reality check when he was there for Baroda last year, and he now is ready to follow the process at the moment. The four-day India A game will start on October 31 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.