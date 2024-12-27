The former Pakistan spinner, Danish Kaneria, believes that the approval of the hybrid model from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the discussion with the PCB has been a win-win situation for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He felt that their board had been given the lollipop of hosting the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028.

The ICC has already announced that the Blue Brigade will play all of their group games of the eight-team event at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The same hybrid model will be followed for the 2024-’27 cycle in all the ICC competitions.

Danish Kaneria isn’t satisfied with the entire scenario as the development happened on the back of BCCI’s letter to the ICC, which was forwarded to the PCB, regarding their decision to refuse travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

“The BCCI has found itself in a win-win situation. Here in Pakistan, I’m also hearing people say that ‘we’ve fought and won this‘, but they’re illiterate. They’ve been handed the ‘lollipop‘ of the Women’s World Cup. From the beginning, I felt that the hybrid model would be the only solution because, in this situation, there’s no other option.” The Karachi-born expressed to IANS during a recent discussion.

Danish Kaneria urges PCB to ensure a smooth process for Champions Trophy 2025

The two sides, due to their political relationships themselves, don’t meet each other apart from the ODI and T20 World Cups, with the same fixture between them during the recent 2024 T20 World Cup in Texas.

Pakistan, according to the new rules, will now play all of its games of the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2026 in Sri Lanka, which will co-host the event with India.

“Pakistan has said that they won’t go to India to play, but only time will tell. The country is currently facing an unstable situation. If something happens with the other teams, then what will happen? The entire tournament might shift to Dubai. Everyone has family concerns, and we should respect that. Given the current situation, let’s hope that the tournament goes smoothly under the hybrid model.” Danish Kaneria highlighted.

“The interesting part is that if both India and Pakistan reach the final, then it will have to be played in Dubai, right? That will raise another issue: if you can play the final in Dubai, then, what’s the problem with playing the games in India?” The 44-year-old addressed.

The veteran has requested the officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take every single measure to confirm a smooth process of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, as he looked back at the 2009 incident where the bus carrying the Sri Lankan players was fired by gunmen near the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“Everyone has security concerns. Whenever a team comes to Pakistan for an international match, they are provided with president-level security. This is necessary because there was an incident in the past that caused significant harm to Pakistan cricket and its players. International cricket in Pakistan had come to a halt.” Danish Kaneria shed light.

“The entire stadium and even the roads would be packed with people. Because people are fans of Rohit (Sharma), Virat (Kohli), and (Jasprit) Bumrah. The younger generation is emulating these players.” The former leg-spinner added.

Danish Kaneria also reckoned that the successful hosting of the Champions Trophy would be a huge boost for the PCB as they could establish themselves for the future.

“International cricket has already revived in Pakistan. Now, Pakistan should focus on the Champions Trophy instead of dwelling on other matters. If this tournament turns out to be successful, it will be very beneficial for Pakistan cricket and the youth. It will boost Pakistan cricket even more, but there’s still a long way to go.” Danish Kaneria concluded.