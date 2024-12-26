Ricky Ponting, Legendary Australian cricketer, has slammed Virat Kohli for tackling Sam Konstas on day 1 of the first Test between Australia and India in Melbourne on December 26, 2024.

On the first day of the fourth Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, the former captain of Australia accused Virat Kohli of starting a verbal altercation with debutant Sam Konstas.

During the tenth over, Virat Kohli and Australia’s young rookie got into a verbal altercation on the field. From one end to the other, Kohli was moving. When their shoulders collided during this, Konstas instantly responded, and Kohli wasn’t afraid to return the favor.

Kohli and Konstas come together and make contact 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/adb09clEqd — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2024

This didn’t stop Konstas from hammering Jasprit Bumrah for 34 runs in his first spell in the morning. This included an audacious six hit by Konstas, who reversed scoop Bumrah’s ball on off-stump over the third man for the maximum. He then hit 2 boundaries as well in the same over.

Konstas made 60 runs with 6 fours and 2 sixes in his knock before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

Virat Kohli should answer a few questions: Ricky Ponting

Ponting, who saw the event happen, stated that the match referee and on-field umpires might investigate it after the game. He attributed the shoulder bump to Kohli.

“Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever. I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together,” Ponting said on air after the incident.

The cricket veteran from Australia also supported Konstas, saying that the rookie had no time to move before being hit by the Indian player because he had glanced at Kohli so late.

“It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, wouldn’t even know anyone is in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer,” he added.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) officials reviewed that incident and have reportedly levied 20% match fees on Virat Kohli and a demerit point was added to his record as well.

Despite this, Australia ended day one on 311/6, with half-centuries from Sam Konstas (60), Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and Steve Smith (68*). For India, Bumrah took 3/75 and was the best bowler of his side.

