The former leg-spinner of Pakistan, Danish Kaneria, has supported the decision of Gary Kirsten in giving his resignation from the position of the head coach of the Green Brigade in the limited overs format six months after his appointment. The former World Cup-winning coach for India in 2011 came into the side just before the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and United States of America.

It has been known that the disturbance of the relationship between the Pakistan Cricket Board and Gary Kirsten began on the back of the new selection committee, who reconstructed the entire rules and regulations of the team and removed both the head coaches from the selection of the side after the defeat in the opening Test against England in Multan.

The former Pakistan bowler, however, believed that it wouldn’t be possible to join a certain team and suddenly start delivering. He also backs the decision of the former coach as the fans and media started to troll him.

“If you bring someone in and expect him to perform wonders early on, it’s not possible. That’s the only reason he didn’t like how things went after the World Cup. People were trolling him, the media was trolling him, (and) everything.” Danish Kaneria expressed this during a recent interaction with the Times of India.

Danish Kaneria supports the decision of the selection committee

The 43-year-old also felt that even though the former Protea player made the right decision by leaving the role, it would be a huge loss for the youngsters of the Green Brigade because of the high amount of experience he would have brought.

“So, a guy like Gary Kirsten will not take that, and Gary has made a good decision by not continuing with Pakistan. But it’s a bug loss for the Pakistan team, especially for the youngsters, given the immense experience he brings.” Danish Kaneria addressed.

With the upcoming ODI series in Australia going to start in just five days, the PCB decided to shoulder the responsibilities of their red-ball head coach, Jason Gillespie. But, they are expected to make a decision on the future head coach of the white-ball side before their three-match ODI and T20I series in Zimbabwe.

Danish Kaneria also shed light on the possible involvement of the head coach in the selection process after the series victory against England. Gillespie, during the presser on the eve of the third Test in Rawalpindi, clarified not to have a say in the selection of the team in any shape.

“I believe there might have been some concern that the coach wanted to be part of the selection committee, but they have to move forward since they’ve won the series, and some positivity has emerged. In time, the coach is likely to become involved with the selection committee.” The Karachi-born highlighted in the exclusive interview with Times of India.

The veteran also predicted that the move, perhaps, had been taken on the back of the international coaches not being familiar with the domestic players of the country.

“When an international coach comes in, they don’t stay or watch domestic cricket. Therefore, there is no point in them being a part of us because they don’t know. So you have to rely on the selector’s choices since they have been closely observing the players.” Danish Kaneria concluded.

During the short tenure of Kirsten, Pakistan made a shocking group-stage exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup and is scheduled to take part in their first ODI since the end of the 50-over World Cup 2023 in India.