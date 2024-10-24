There has a entire change in the team management of the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the new 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the franchise first parted ways with their head coach Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain, who has now shook hands with the Punjab Kings for the new edition of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals hired the former Indian batter, Hemang Badani, in the role of their head coach for the new season of the tournament. The JSW-GMR group-owned franchise also went with the former Indian batter Venugopal Rao for the role of Director of Cricket for the side, as he replaced Sourav Ganguly for the men’s side.

The freshness recruitment in the team has come on the back of the association of the two companies, who will work on a two-year tenure between themselves. This has led to the change in the rest of the backroom set-up change.

Vijay Bharadwaj Signs for the Delhi Capitals as a talent scout

The former Indian batter, Vijay Bharadwaj, has joined the franchise as the new head of the talent scout wing, keeping track of the potential players for the entire year. With the formalities being completed, the veteran is likely to be in attendance for the trials by the franchise, which is scheduled to take place in the upcoming weeks.

Also Read: Zimbabwe Create A New World Record, Thanks To Their Captain Sikandar Raza

The round of this happened on October 23 in Hyderabad, while the next round is scheduled to take place in Mumbai next month. He will work with both Rao and Badani in his new assignment. He was earlier associated with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the assistant coach role in the first three seasons of the Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals talent scout desperately needed an overhaul and the franchise has been very keen on having individuals who will keep a close look at domestic cricket very closely and keep on doing the job for the whole year.

The Karnataka batter featured in three Test matches against New Zealand and Australia, where he struggled with 28 runs in three innings at an average of under ten and a strike rate of under 20, with a best score of 22. In the nine ODI innings, he was part of the Indian team, the right-handed batter nailed 136 runs at an average of 27.20 and a strike rate of 70 with a best score of unbeaten 41 runs.

Even in the first-class arena, the Delhi Capitals staff has smashed 5553 runs in 149 innings at an average of under 42, with the help of 26 half-centuries and 14 centuries at a best score of unbeaten 207 runs. Having been in the domestic structure for such a long time, he knows the conditions well and is well aware of the future.

Munaf Patel, who is likely to be the bowling coach of the Delhi Capitals, is keeping track of various T20 leagues and will keep an eye on the Sher-E-Punjab T20 fixtures from the stands earlier this year.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Prepared To Enter IPL 2025 Mega Auction; To Ditch Relationship With Delhi Capitals

“IPL is not just a two-month tournament. It needs planning, work, and strategizing throughout the year. There is so much cricket happening in and outside India, and you can’t afford to switch off. Scouting, camps, trials, playing development. So, many things are at play, and a franchise has to ensure they work 365 days a year to be on top.” The source close to the franchise updated the development.

More news is likely to be revealed by the Delhi Capitals as they look to finalize the retention list ahead of October 31, the deadline for submitting the names of the retained players.