During their encounter against Gambia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, Zimbabwe destroyed the previous world record for T20I totals when they scored 344 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of four wickets, as their captain Sikandar Raza nailed up the country’s maiden T20I century.

At the Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi, Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first. The opening partnership of 98 runs in just 5.4 overs between Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani, the wicket-keeper batter of the side, put the perfect platform for the side inside the powerplay. Dion Mayers, who walked out at number three for 12 runs in five balls, also showed his aggression from the beginning.

Then walked the captain of the Zimbabwe side, Sikandar Raza, who clubbed every single delivery with power from the start. The team hundred was up even before the powerplay was done and that allowed the following batters to extend the good job of the batting department.

Sikandar Raza becomes first Zimbabwe batter to celebrate T20I century

The leader of the side nailed just seven boundaries but 15 sixes to remain unbeaten on 133 runs in just 43 deliveries as he became the first-ever batter from their team to celebrate a T20I century, going past the best record of 96 by Myers in the shortest format of the game.

Ryan Burl also smashed 25 runs in 11 deliveries, shouldering on three boundaries and one six. In comparison, Clive Madande showed his power for 53 runs in 17 balls, with the help of three boundaries and five sixes, as Zimbabwe posted 344/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

This now breaks the records for the highest T20I score, which until now was held by Nepal (314) and the most sixes hit in an innings (26). Four batters contributed scores, another record.

Nepal, who smashed 314/3 against Mongolia in the previous year in Hangzhou, stands at the second position in the list, while India recently put on the third-highest T20I score of 297/6 against Bangladesh at the Hyderabad Cricket Association Stadium in 2024.

The Zimbabwe captain stuck the third ball he faced for a six and went on to register the joint second-fastest century in the T20I format, along with Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton for Namibia against Nepal in Kirtipur towards the start of the year, while Sahil Chauhan of Estonia marked his T20I century for Estonia against Cyprus just a few months ago at Episkopi.

In reply, Gambia were bundled out for just 54 runs in their 14.4 overs at a run rate of under four. None of their batters went on to score in double figures apart from the number 10, Andre Jarju. The opening stand for the team lasted only five balls for two runs before they kept on losing wickets at a consistent rate.

Richard Ngarava ended with three wickets in four overs, giving away just 13 runs, while Brandon Mavuta also claimed three wickets in the same number of overs. The Zimbabwe captain, Sikandar Raza, was adjusted the ‘Player of the Match’ without any hesitation, as the Sialkot-born also carries 2209 runs in 95 T20Is at a strike rate of around 140, with the help of 14 half-centuries and one century.

Zimbabwe now sits at the top of the tournament with four wins in as many games at a net run rate of over 11 and will face Kenya in the same contest.