The deadline for the retention of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been selected as October 31, before which the teams need to submit their list of retained players. But just before a week, Rishabh Pant and his relationship with the Delhi Capitals, whom he has been captaining since the 2021 season, is yet to be decided.

Rishabh Pant, since making his first appearance in the event, has been part of the franchise for nine years. The left-handed batter has notched up 3284 runs in 110 innings at an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of nearly 150, with the help of 18 half-centuries and one century at a best score of unbeaten 128 runs.

The Uttarakhand-born smashed 446 runs on his return from the fatal car accident at an average of over 40 and a strike rate of nearly 156, thanks to his three half-centuries in 13 innings at a best score of unbeaten 88 runs. When he missed the 2023 season, they didn’t enjoy a great time in the middle order of their batting as David Warner led the side.

It will be a few new seasons for the franchise, which has also parted ways with its former head coach and the former Australian World Cup-winning captain, Ricky Ponting, and this could shift the mindset away from Rishabh Pant. The reports have claimed that this batter isn’t the first choice of captaincy and is highly likely to enter the mega auction for the 2025 season.

Rishabh Pant to be part of the IPL 2025 Auction- report claims

There have been discussions between Pant and the DC owners, but the recent developments reckoned that the current management isn’t too keen on that. When it comes to his recent form for the national side, the wicket-keeper batter was in great touch, having scored his comeback century in Chennai against Bangladesh before missing out on 99 in Bengaluru against New Zealand.

If the batter returns to the auction, he is going to be in high demand as plenty of franchises need leaders.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side is keeping a close tab on the batter, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they go aggressively for him during the auction. They were already trying to earn the services of KL Rahul, who is also likely to go in the auction but, Rishabh Pant will be on their radar at a higher scale.

“If (I) go to the auction, will I be sold or not, or for how much?” The overnight tweet of the batter started the speculation.

Not just the RCB side, but the Lucknow Super Giants, who have decided to part ways with Rahul, and the Punjab Kings are likely to bid for a left-handed batter, and having Ponting pushes the relationship at a healthy rate.

The reports also revealed that Shreyas Iyer could be leaving the Kolkata Knight Riders, and that means that the franchise will also be looking at an option for the captain. Rishabh Pant, who has 5022 runs in 202 T20s at an average of 31.78 and a strike rate of 145.06, with the help of 25 half-centuries and a couple of centuries at a best score of unbeaten 128 runs, could be a great option.

The mega auction for the IPL 2025 is likely to take place in the last week of November or the first week of December.