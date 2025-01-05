The Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise from the Indian Premier League (IPL) had already started its journey of globalizing its brand towards the southern hemisphere. They have already hired the side in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States of America (USA), South Africa, and England, as their next destination, as of now is Australia.

Delhi Capitals, as the reports of Cricbuzz have expressed, are in formal discussions with the New South Wales (NSW) regarding a potential collaboration, which could possibly take place in the coming days, perhaps on Sunday, on the sidelines of the ongoing fifth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 between India and Australia.

A couple of the GMR officials, part-owners of the Delhi Capitals franchise, are already in Sydney to put the groundwork, which is advanced by the owner of the GMR group, Kiran Kumar Gandhi, who is scheduled to arrive in the city on Sunday (January 05).

Delhi Capitals expected to collaborate with Cricket New South Wales

During the second day of the ongoing Test, the GMR representatives were spotted at the SCG, and Gandhi is expected to be on the day’s play. It’s still under the clouds what the NSW would have to offer to an IPL franchise or what the focus or negotiations would be in a potential collaboration as Cricket Australia (CA) has stayed away from any of the plans in privatizing their 20-over franchise event, the Big Bash League (BBL).

A few years ago, New South Wales reached out to an IPL franchise, not confirmed to be the Delhi Capitals, to manage their second team of the BBL, Sydney Thunder, while the second side associated with them is the Sydney Sixers.

“I wouldn’t be able to pinpoint what CNSW can offer, as it is neither an entity in itself nor does it hold any shares.” The officials of the franchise, who previously had talks with the CNSW, expressed.

The current discussion with the Delhi Capitals seems to have taken place by its CEO Lee Germon, who holds the unique record of leading the New Zealand side in his debut Test match against India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in October 1995, but the individual hasn’t spoken on it, as the reports have claimed.

The head of the Cricket New South Wales, John Knox, may also have been involved in the talks at some point in time. They have their office in the Silverware area of Sydney, as well as the high-performance center and ground. It’s like the GMR group of the Delhi Capitals could build a partnership for the use of the facilities, although the exact nature of the collaboration will be known in the coming few days.

Delhi Capitals have already moved out their hands to a few more of the teams, famously the Hampshire County in England, associated with the ECB recently. It means they could eventually end up winning the Southern Brave side in the Hundred leagues of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The group is in partnership with Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States and also acquired the Delhi Capitals in the IL T20 League in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The franchise team of the SA20, Pretoria Capitals, is owned by the JSW, the GMR group’s partners in the Delhi Capitals, while both of them have the same share in the Women’s Premier League. They are expected to launch and promote the rugby league later this year.