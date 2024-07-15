Delhi Capitals (DC) has shown their interest in singing Paras Mhambrey as their new bowling coach ahead of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he doesn’t extend his contract with the Indian team. The reports of Revsportz suggest that the franchise is keen to have an Indian bowling coach in the league.

Paras Mhambrey was a part of the Indian team as their bowling coach for the recently finished Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where the bowlers had an excellent time for the entire event. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah have displayed his skill, while young left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh held his nerve on many occasions.

With his end of the tenure after the tournament, and if the Indian team doesn’t get his services, then he could turn up for the Capitals franchise to join their set-up for the upcoming season of the tournament.

Paras Mhambrey’s experience will increase Delhi bowler’s skills

The success of the Indian bowlers of late has been because of the way Paras Mhambrey has guided them. Since joining the team after a poor T20 World Cup 2021, where the blue brigade made a group-stage exit, he worked with the bowlers quite closely to help them increasing their skills, and the results are before the world with the way the bowlers have performed during his period.

During the Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, India finished as the runners-up, losing to Australia. Three India bowlers- Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohmmad Shami finished among the top ten wicket-takers of the event, while Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Siraj were among the top 20, which showed how brutal they were as a collective bowling group.

They also bowled beautifully during the Test series in South Africa, where Siraj packed the hosts’ batting line-up inside the first session in Cape Town. Apart from this, under bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, India did a brilliant job by winning the Asia Cup 2023.

If the reports get true, then the Capitals will end their contract with the current bowling coach of the team- James Hopes, who has worked with the team for the last few seasons, but has failed to deliver the right results, as the bowlers have struggled consistently with the ball in hand.

Delhi Capitals finished the last season of the IPL in 2024, at the fifth position, and are one of the three teams with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings to not win a single title in the history of the league.

Meanwhile, they have parted ways with their head coach Ricky Ponting, who joined the team in 2018. Under him, they reached their maiden final in 2021 but failed to get the expected results.

‘Thank you for everything, Coach! Like, you often close out, ‘Let’s leave this here mate, grab a beer, get back to work tomorrow, yeah?’ Seven summers of you reaching every training session first, and leaving last.’ The Delhi Capitals posted on their social media platforms. ‘Seven summers of you sprinting out of the dugout during strategic timeouts, and biting your nails off until there were none left.’

With Gautam Gambhir being the new India head coach, he is planning to rope in the former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel as their new bowling coach. If the BCCI gives a green signal to it, then Paras Mhambrey could end up working for the Capitals in the next season of the 20-over tournament.