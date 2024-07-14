The ghost of the match-fixing scandal has made a return in the cricketing world as the Delhi court has framed charges against four accused in the 2000 series between India and South Africa. The court addresses that some of the ODIs and Tests of the series too were fixed, as attempts were made to fix some of the other fixtures.

The scandal took place during the two-Tests and five one-day internationals, which took place from February 19 to March 19, 2000, as the shocking details came out on Saturday.

The hosts, India went on to win the ODI series by a 3-2 margin, while the Proteas registered two huge victories during both Tests.

‘It was evident that Hansie Cronje had agreed to make match-fixing’- Delhi court

On Saturday, the Delhi court said that the investigations have given the verdict on match-fixing, as the South Africa side, under the captaincy of Hansie Cronje, decided not to score more than 250 runs in an inning, during the first Test in Mumbai from February 24 to 28.

‘Investigation also concluded that some of the matches were fixed and an attempt was made to fix some other matches.’ The court addressed. ‘It was decided that the South African Team will not score more than 250 runs in an inning and the same is evident from the statement of Pieter Strydom and Hansie Cronje before the King’s Commission.’

Quite interestingly, the Proteas had a 90-run opening partnership between Gary Kirsten and Herschelle Gibbs during the Test match, before the middle order failed terribly to see them being bundled out for just 225 runs in the first innings.

Even though the second game of the series in Bengaluru wasn’t fixed, a try was made for match-fixing.

‘Though Hansie Cronje had spoken to other players as per the statements made before the King’s Commission, this match was not fixed although an attempt was made to fix it.’ The Delhi court stated.

They also feel that the first of the five-match ODI series in Kochi was also a part of it, where India went on to win the game, chasing 302 runs with three wickets in hand, thanks to the 92-run knock from Ajay Jadeja.

‘The conversation recorded on March 16, 2000, wherein Hansie Cronje demands outstanding payment and Hansie Cronje’s statement before King’s Commission admitting receiving of money from Sanjeev Chawla, clearly prove that the 1st One Day International was a fixed match.’ It noted.

Even though the second ODI in Jamshedpur, and the third and fourth games in Faridabad and Baroda respectively were not part of the match-fixing scandal, Cronje tried to help the accused with information to place bet and earn huge profits from them.

‘He was forecasting as to what would happen. Thus, though the matches were not fixed, it can be inferred that Hansie Cronje helped in giving inside information to the accused persons and helped them in placing bets and earning huge profits.’ The court observed.

They also feel that during the fifth ODI in Nagpur, Cronje tried to fix the individual score of the opening batter Herschelle Gibbs, and asked Williams to go for more than 50 runs in 10 overs.

‘It is evident that Hansie Cronje had agreed to fix the score of the match and he had also agreed to fix the individual score of Herschelle Gibbs. He had also spoken to Williams to give more than 50 runs in his 10 overs. Both were promised USD 15000 each.’ The court continued on the match-fixing incident.

‘Though the players forgot about the deal in the heat of the game and did not play as per agreed terms, it can be concluded that a serious attempt was made to fix the match.’

The revelations have again started the debate on match-fixing in cricket and raised questions about the players of the era. Later during a plane crash in 2002, Hansie Cronje tragically passed away.