Dinesh Karthik, the former India cricketer, was tasked by Cricbuzz to build the perfect batter and bowler, by taking good stuff from legendary and talented cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah to name few.

In the game of cricket, which is dominated by numbers and stats, Sir Don Bradman is often considered to be the best batter ever. He played 52 Tests, scoring almost 7000 runs with 29 centuries and an average of 99.94.

Similarly, Dennis Lillie, Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, and many more in history are considered to be the best pacers of all time, while the likes of Sydney Barnes, Shane Warne, and Muttiah Muralitharan are considered to be the best spinners.

“We are back into the huge segment. Yes. Huge segment simple, there has kept it. I have to construct my best batter and best bowler using some of my favorite players who played some of their best shots and who bow some of the best balls as well. So let’s go straight in and let me choose some of the favorite things my favorite cricketers have done,” Dinesh Karthik stated on Cricbuzz.

Dinesh Karthik builds the best batter

He started by choosing several batters’ favorite shots and qualities to make his best batter. He began by picking the cover drive from Virat Kohli. He took the cut shot from Marcus Trescothick and a straight drive from legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

He then picked Sir Viv Richards over Ricky Ponting for the flick over the leg side and chose Rohit Sharma’s pull shot. The reverse sweep shot was taken from England’s 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan.

And finally, for the celebration, Dinesh Karthik chose David Warner’s celebration, who jumped high in the air to celebrate his century.

“Let’s go here, we go. So, I have to build the best batter. The best cover drive ga, what is the doubt? Virat Kohli simple cut shot, i used to love Marcus Trescothick. The way he used to cut. Outstanding. Straight drive. Sachin Tendulkar. No one’s done it better.

Flick. I’m confused between Ricky Ponting and Vivian Richards. I will tilt towards Vivian Richards. Pull shot. Rohit-man Sharma. Reverse sweep, Eoin Morgen. Celebration. David Warner. I used to love the celebration. Not that many did it against me. I liked it but overall I had to look at it,” Dinesh Karthik said in a video shared by Cricbuzz.

Dinesh Karthik builds the best bowler

After building the best batter, Dinesh Karthik moved on to building the best bowler. He started with swing bowling and chose India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar. For the best seam bowling, he chose Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif.

For the yorker, he picked India’s Jasprit Bumrah and picked Lasith Malinga’s bouncer from that awkward bowling action. Shoaib Akhtar was Dinesh Karthik’s pick for the simple top speed. Karthik picked Glenn McGrath’s off-cutter and Shaun Pollock’s in-swinger. Karthik chose Brett Lee’s chainsaw celebration for the celebration.

“It’s time to get my best bowler. Okay. Let’s start. Swing bowler. Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Simple. Scene bowler. Mohammad Asif. Outstanding. What skills you had. Yorker. Jasprit Bumrah. Bouncer. I used to hate facing Lasith Malinga’s bouncer. It didn’t bounce enough. It just felt like he come and bang into your head. It was really hard to play. Top pace. Shoaib Akhtar. Off-cutter Glenn Mcgrath. Shaun Pollock brought it back to you. Celebration. Brett Lee. Brilliant. I used to love a celebration,” Karthik signed off.

Also Read: Pakistan To Learn From India? Kamran Akmal Suggests After India’s 280-run Win vs Bangladesh