Wasim Jaffer hailed the Afghanistan team for their win over Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and said that they should not disrespect Rashid Khan and co. by calling it an upset.

Afghanistan was asked to bat first by Australia captain Mitchell Marsh who won the toss. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran shared an opening stand of 118. Gurbaz made 60, while Zadran made 51 runs as Afghanistan posted 148/6 in 20 overs at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Saint Vincent And The Grenadines on Sunday.

The total proved to be too hard for Australia to chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Only Glenn Maxwell made 59 while none of the other Australian batters crossed 12 runs. For Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib claimed 4/20 and Naveen-ul-Haq bagged 3/20 as the Asian nation claimed their biggest win ever in T20 cricket.

“Do not disrespect Afghanistan by calling this an upset”- Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes that labeling Afghanistan’s historic victory over Australia a fluke is unfair to the Rashid Khan-led team. The surprise was obvious on the faces of players and managers in Afghanistan’s dugout.

“Do not disrespect Afghanistan by calling this an upset. Afg are good enough to beat any team on their day. They played to their potential today and defeated a very good Aus team. A fact that should be celebrated. Congratulations and well-played @ACBofficials #AUSvAFG,” Wasim Jaffer wrote on X.

Do not disrespect Afghanistan by calling this an upset. Afg are good enough to beat any team on their day. They played to their potential today and defeated a very good Aus team. A fact that should be celebrated. Congratulations and well played @ACBofficials 👏🏼👏🏼 #AUSvAFG pic.twitter.com/e3Ydxap3kC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 23, 2024

While chasing 149, there was a point in the game when Maxwell was on the crease, and nostalgia began to spread across the arena. Maxwell’s ODI World Cup 2023 heroics in Mumbai appeared destined to be repeated.

But this time, Naib rescued Afghanistan by pushing out a thick edge, and Noor Ahmad made a brilliant low catch to end Maxwell’s threat. The seasoned all-rounder was forced to return to the dugout after scoring 59 off 41 deliveries.

After suffering a 21-run setback, Australia is currently in an unusual scenario. They must win their match against unbeaten India on Monday to secure a position in the last four.

Also Read: Watch- Pat Cummins Creates History With Back-To-Back Hat-Tricks In T20 World Cup 2024