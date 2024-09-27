Dwayne Bravo, the Trinidadian cricketer, who announced his retirement from all cricket recently, has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the IPL 2024 champions as their mentor ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Bravo has replaced Gautam Gambhir in the position.

Dwayne Bravo played for Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, and Chennai Super Kings during his time in the Indian Premier League. He retired from IPL after the 2022 edition and joined Chennai Super Kings as their bowling coach.

Dwayne Bravo, who turns 41 in October, succeeds Gautam Gambhir, who took over as India’s head coach shortly after guiding KKR to their third IPL triumph in 2024. Bravo resigned from all forms of cricket the day before the announcement.

Aside from Gambhir, KKR lost two assistant coaches, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, who were both appointed to India’s support staff. Bravo will be led by Chandrakant Pandit, with Bharat Arun serving as bowling coach.

“I’ve been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate. The owners’ passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players,” Bravo said in a statement.

🚨 Attention #KnightsArmy, this is your mentor, Sir Champion speaking 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Naa2c7cU0z — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 27, 2024

Aside from KKR, he will oversee all Knight Riders teams in T20 leagues, including the Trinbago Knight Riders (CPL), Los Angeles Knight Riders (MLC), and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ILT20).

“Dwayne Bravo joining us is an exciting development”- KKR CEO Venky Mysore

Dwayne Bravo recently met with KKR CEO Venky Mysore during the CPL before agreeing to a long-term contract. He has joined defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a mentor from the 2025 season.

“DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players,” Mysore stated.

Joining forces to groom the next generation, together! 💜 pic.twitter.com/CftIBxZ1Cb — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 27, 2024

Over his illustrious career, he has played 582 T20 matches, taken 631 wickets, and scored nearly 7,000 runs. Among the best death bowlers in T20 cricket, Bravo is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history and the first player to win two purple caps in the tournament.

Bravo withdrew from international cricket following the 2021 T20 World Cup, and while he continued to play in T20 competitions (for Mumbai Emirates in ILT20, Texas Super Kings in MLC, and TKR in CPL), he gradually transitioned into coaching.

