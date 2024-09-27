The Indian wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, has broken the silence against the rumors of him being approached by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. Since his first appearance in the tournament in 2018, the left-handed has been part of the Delhi Capitals (DC).

A few of the reports around social media have claimed that so many teams have approached Rishabh Pant for the upcoming season of the competition before the mega auction. The news has already been circulating that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could be looking to get the services of the wicketkeeper for the potential replacement of MS Dhoni.

The other report has stated that Delhi would retain the Uttarakhand-born as their first choice of players before the mega auction of the IPL 2025, while the sources had also hinted at an appearance for Punjab Kings in the whole mix.

“Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media?”- Rishabh Pant

On ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), a user named Rajiv has expressed the RCB team has approached the veteran wicket-keeper batter for the next season of the IPL through his manager earlier this week as he expects a captaincy vacancy but was later got declined by the management of the franchise.

He also added in the same post that it’s Virat Kohli who doesn’t want Rishabh Pant into the team due to the ‘political tactics’ that the Delhi-born had been showing in the Indian team. The wicketkeeper wasn’t satisfied with the whole development and the fake news at such a high scale.

In a lengthy post on his ‘X’ account, the 26-year-old slammed the user for circulating this fake news on social media with their untrustworthy sources.

“Fake news. Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media? Be sensible guys, so bad. Don’t create an untrustworthy environment for no reason. It’s not the first time and won’t be the last but I had to put this out.” Rishabh Pant wrote in the post.

“Please always re-check with your so-called sources. Every day it’s becoming worse. Rest it’s up to you guys. It wasn’t just for you it’s for a lot of people who are spreading misinformation. Tc.” The middle order batter posted on X.

When it comes to his performance in the field, the left-handed batter has smashed 3284 runs in 111 games at an average of 35.31 with a strike rate of around 150 with the help of 18 half-centuries and one century with a best score of unbeaten 128 runs.

In the last season of 2024, when Rishabh Pant was making a comeback in the side, having missed the entire 2023 due to the injuries he picked up because of the unfortunate car accident. He nailed 446 runs in 13 games at an average of over 40 with a strike rate of 155.40, celebrating three fifties with a best score of an unbeaten 88-run knock.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) had both Shreyas Iyer and Pant in the past when the former used to lead the side. But later, before the 2022 season, they decided to get rid of the Mumbai-born and gave over the leadership duties to Pant, who, over the years, has become successful in this arena a lot more.

The rules and restrictions for the retentions before the next IPL are yet to come, while the mega auction is likely to take place in the last week of November.