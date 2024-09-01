One of the veterans of T20 cricket with loads of experience, Dwayne Bravo has announced that the 2024 season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be the last of the tournament. The all-rounder, who will turn 41 in October, announced just hours before his team, Trinbago Knight Riders’, opening game of the event against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Warner Park.

Dwayne Bravo, who began his career in the 20-over format almost a couple of decades ago, is the highest wicket-taker of the format with 630 wickets in 543 innings at an average of 24.28 and a strike rate of nearly three overs, besides carrying an economy rate of 8.25, celebrating a couple of five-wicket hauls and 11 four-wicket hauls.

The right-arm pacer is also the leading wicket-taker of the Caribbean Premier League at the moment, with 128 scalps in 103 games at an average of under 23 and an economy rate of 8.69.

Dwayne Bravo calls time on his CPL career after the 2024 season

It was the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup, when the former West Indies captain retired from the shortest format of the game, on the back of their early exit from the event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In 2023, he declared his end in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and became the bowling coach of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

“It’s been a great journey. This season will be my last one and I’m looking forward to playing my final professional tournament in front of my Caribbean ppl.” Dwayne Bravo shared on Instagram. “TKR is the place where everything started for me and will end with my team.”

One of the most successful players in the history of the league, Bravo, has won five titles so far, four of which came for the TKR family, while two of those came in the back-to-back seasons of 2017 and 2018. He decided to move away to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for a couple of seasons and also carried them to the title in the 2021 edition of the league.

In 2020, Dwayne Bravo became the very first player to celebrate 500 wickets in T20 cricket, as the Kieron Pollard-led side enjoyed an unbeaten run to the title amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pete Russell, the CEO of the league, has paid his tribute to the Santa Cruz-born, as the latter was one of the vital members of the event since its beginning in 2013.

“We are so grateful that Dwayne Bravo has been a part of our tournament since its inception in 2013 and his contribution to making the league what it is today is immeasurable.” Russell expressed in a statement “The CPL has become known around the world as the biggest party in sport and Dwayne’s enthusiasm and amazing personality has done as much as anyone to bring that to life.

“We are certain that ‘Sir Champion’ will continue to play a massive role in T20 cricket going forward and we wish him all the best in the next chapter.” He continued.

The veteran was also one of the vital members for CSK in the past and someone to whom MS Dhoni, the former captain of the franchise, would always go when they were searching for a wicket or squeezing up the runs at the end.

“Game intelligence and game starts in T20 cricket is crucial. Yes, T20 can be known as a young person’s game, but it’s also for the person of experience – one who can problem-solve and work out situations, not just for themselves but also for team-mates around.” Simon Helmot, the former coach of Dwayne Bravo noted in a past interview with ESPNcricinfo.

However, he is expected to get some coaching role in the CPL’s future, besides playing in a few other leagues around the world.