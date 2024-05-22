The last Eng vs Pak T20I game was a high-voltage game in the shortest format during the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup game, where England made a comfortable chase of 138 runs with five wickets in hand. In the overall head-to-head between the two teams, England are ahead with a winning margin of 19-9 over the Pakistan side.

In the middle overs of the 20-over game, teams always look to take full charge with their spin bowling. These are the overs which decide which is ahead going into the last phase of the game. In 12 innings since the final of that last T20 World Cup 2022 of the middle overs, the defending champions have nailed 36 wickets before the Eng vs Pak encounter.

These have come after they have given away 867 runs in 12 innings at a bowling average of 24.08, and a strike rate of 17.81. The economy rate of 8.12 is quite good, given how well their spinners Adil Rashid, and Moeen Ali or the paces like Sam Curran have bowled with variations. They have been smacked for 54 boundaries, and 40 sixes in this period, ahead of the Eng vs Pak battle.

In this middle overs, Pakistan are ahead with quite a fair margin. The services of Shadab Khan and one of the spinners, along with one over from Shaheen Shah Afridi is quite phenomenal in making the opponents try hard for every single run. The runners-up of the last T20 World Cup has picked up 62 wickets in 22 games, at an economy of 7.89.

The economy rate could be credited given they have always gone for taking wickets. Going into the Eng vs Pak clash, the visitors have managed a bowling average of 25.21 and a strike rate of 19.16. The opposite batters have drilled the bowlers for 122 boundaries and 57 sixes in this duration.

On those slow surfaces of the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), the job of both Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim will be so essential to pick up wickets.

ENG vs PAK Head-to-Head Records in IPL

England Info Pakistan 29 Matches Played 29 19 Won 09 09 Lost 19 01 No Result 01 221 Highest Score 232 90 Lowest Score 89

ENG vs PAK Head-to-Head Records in Headingley

In the one and only Eng vs Pak T20I clash at this Headingley ground in Leeds, the hosts earned an easy 45-run win. Batting first, England put on 200 in their allotted 20 overs, with Jos Buttler smashing a 59-run knock. In reply, Pakistan could reach 155/9, with none of their batters could go past the 40-run mark.

ENG vs PAK Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters of the Eng vs Pak fixture, the England team is ahead with a 3-2 winning margin.

ENG vs PAK Standout Performers:

Most runs for England: Eoin Morgan (427 runs)

Most runs for Pakistan: Babar Azam (592 runs)

Most wickets for England: Adil Rashid (19 wickets)

Most wickets for Pakistan: Harris Rauf (16 wickets).

Key Match-ups between the England and Pakistan players