In the head-to-head of the Eng vs Pak clashes, the England side is way ahead of the Pakistan team with a 19-9 winning margin in the 29 games between them, excluding one washout fixture. In the last T20I between these two sides, England made a comfortable 138-run chase with five wickets in hand, back in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

The modern-day International cricket is all about how brutal a team can be in the powerplay. The England side with so many aggressive batters is a perfect example of how far a team could go with the bat in hand. Going into the Eng vs Pak encounter, England have managed 623 runs in 12 innings inside the first six overs.

These runs have come at an average of 69.22, which is quite unbelievable, while their strike rate of 144.21 is quite phenomenal too. The team has also managed to crack 77 boundaries in this period, besides smashing 23 over boundaries, ahead of the Eng vs Pak battle. The mindset of the batters has been such that hardly their batters look to defend any ball in any situation.

In the case of Pakistan, the picture for them in the powerplay with the bat hasn’t been quite bright. Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan generally look to take their time against the new ball quite often. In 22 innings for the 2009 champions during the powerplay, they have nailed 996 runs in 22 innings at an average of 27.67.

These close to 1000 T20I runs in the first six overs have come at a strike rate of 126.72. They have also smocked the opponent bowlers for 116 boundaries and 43 sixes in this period. The Pakistan side has lost 36 wickets in the powerplay, which is around three wickets in two games.

Also Read: Wasim Akram Reveals His ‘Gut Feeling’ About MS Dhoni’s Future In Indian Premier League

On the other hand, England has seen the back of only nine players in these 12 innings, which shows how powerplay they have with the bat in hand during the start of a T20I game.

ENG vs PAK Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 29 England Won 19 Pakistan Won 09 No Result 01 First Played August 27, 2006 Last Played November 13, 2022

ENG vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Eng Probable XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk.), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer. Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Pakistan

Pakistan Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk.), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Harris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah.

Also Read: England Likely To Miss Jos Buttler For Some Part During Pakistan T20I Series

ENG vs PAK Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Babar Azam

The Pakistan captain Babar Azam always finds himself in such good form against England. In 15 T20Is, the right-handed batter has managed 592 runs at an average of 49.3, and a strike rate of 141. He also celebrated four fifties and one century in the Eng vs Pak battle and could prove to be a key member of the first T20I.

Best Bowler Prediction: Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid’s leg-spin is expected to play a huge role for England to hole Pakistan in the middle overs in the upcoming series. In 17 games against these opponents, he has nailed 19 wickets at an economy of 7.80 which is quite good against an Asian country.

ENG vs PAK Match Winner Prediction

In the upcoming Eng vs Pak first T20I series, England looks too strong and could make a comfortable win over the visitors.