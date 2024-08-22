The England Cricket Board (ECB) has announced its schedule for the upcoming home summer in 2025, where the focus of attraction would be on the Indian team of both men and women. They have also confirmed that Lord’s will host the women’s Test against India in the one-off game in 2026.

The historic Test game against Zimbabwe since the debut game of the recently retired James Anderson will mark the beginning of the summer for the hosts, who will finish the home season with the white-ball series against South Africa.

The opening game against Zimbabwe will be the four-day Test at the Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham before England face West Indies for the three-match ODI and T20I series between May 29 to June 10.

England to host India for five Tests in 2025 home summer

With the end of the Test series against India on the opening week of August, the Hundred League is expected to run for the whole period of August before the series against the Proteas.

“Staging England Men’s and England Women’s series alongside each other has been popular with fans and supported the continued growth of the women’s game, with both the Ashes last year and the Pakistan series earlier this year proving successful.” Richard Gould, the ECB chief executive officer expressed.

Also Read: Ryan Ten Doeschate Outlines India’s Goal For Champions Trophy 2025

For the Women’s game, they are going to face the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side for the five T20I games before moving their focus to the three-match ODI series.

“India touring is always a big draw and a highlight of any cricket summer. The last men’s Test series here was a nailbiter, and I’m sure next year’s clash will be just as exciting, while our women’s series are always fiercely competitive.” Gould noted. “I’m delighted we’ll also be welcoming both West Indies teams back again for white-ball series, following this year’s men’s Test series.”

They will also make an away trip for the three ODI games against Ireland, whose venues are yet to be confirmed.

England Men’s home summer 2025

Date Match Venue May 22-25 Only Test vs Zimbabwe Nottingham May 29 1st ODI vs WI Birmingham June 01 2nd ODI vs WI Cardiff June 03 3rd ODI vs WI Oval June 06 1st T20I vs WI Durham June 08 2nd T20I vs WI Bristol June 10 3rd T20I vs WI Southampton June 20-24 1st Test vs Ind Leeds July 02-06 2nd Test vs Ind Birmingham July 10-14 3rd Test vs Ind Lord’s July 23-27 4th Test vs Ind Manchester July 31-Aug 04 5th Test vs Ind The Oval September 02 1st ODI vs SA Leeds September 04 2nd ODI vs SA Lord’s September 07 3rd ODI vs SA Southampton September 10 1st T20I vs SA Cardiff September 12 2nd T20I vs SA Manchester September 14 3rd T20I vs SA Nottingham September 17 1st ODI vs IRE TBC September 19 2nd ODI vs IRE TBC September 21 3rd ODI vs IRE TBC

Also Read: West Indies Pacers Earn Success In ICC Rankings After Excellent Performance In Guyana

England Women’s Summer 2025