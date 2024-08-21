West Indies pace bowlers Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph have earned huge success in the current and updated ICC rankings of Men’s Test players. Despite their defeat with a 1-0 series margin, as they lost the second of the two-match series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, the home players have marched up in the rankings.

Their former captain and all-rounder of the side, Jason Holder displayed golden performances with both bat and ball during the game, which the West Indies side went on to lose by 40 runs.

Jayden Seales ended the game with nine wickets, celebrating excellent bowling figures of 6/61 in 18.4 overs, including four maidens at an economy of 3.3. The 22-year-old gained 13 places on the Test rankings for bowlers and now sits at the career-high rating in 13th place.

West Indies find many players going up in the rankings

West Indies team-mates Jomel Warrican goes two places up to earn the 52nd spot while the new sensational pacer of the Caribbean side has flown up to 11 places to the 54th rankings. The 24-year-old home boy bowler has now collected 22 wickets in just six games at an average of under 26 and an economy rate of 4.17, celebrating three five-wicket hauls.

The 22-year-old Seales has also enjoyed 62 wickets in 15 games at an average of under 24, with a strike rate of under 40, recording a couple of five-wicket hauls and three four-wicket hauls, with a best figure of 6/61 in an innings.

Apart from this, Holder has also made great ground in all categories of the game for the West Indies. The 32-year-old veteran has gained two posts to move up to fifth in the latest rankings of the Test all-rounders, behind the Indian duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the side, after his excellent performance with both bat and ball.

South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder has gone 27 places up to reach the 65th rank thanks to his six wickets to win the ‘Player of the Match’ award during the second game.

Among the rankings in the batting department, Holder, who made an unbeaten half-century during the first innings of the West Indies side, has pushed himself to a seven-spot jump to equal 60th on the list of Test batters.

South Africa duo Aiden Markram and wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne have also gone up eye-catching spots among the Test batters on the Test rankings. The former now sits at 21st place, while the latter now stands at 46th place in the rankings.

The new middle-order batter of the England side, Joe Root, has now maintained his top spot ahead of their Test series against Sri Lanka, which starts on August 21 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

There have been movements in the latest ODI rankings as the stars from the Netherlands and the United States of America (USA) are the winners of their strong efforts in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2.

The captain of the Holland side, Scott Edwards, rises six places on the list of ODI batters after the recent half-century against Canada, while Aaron Jones of the USA side has gone up 11 places to equal 56th position.

West Indies is at the moment out of the World Test Championship cycle, as they couldn’t make the final of the tournament for the third consecutive time of the event. Their next Test series is expected to be against Bangladesh.