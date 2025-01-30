India’s former opening batter, Aakash Chopra, expressed his surprise at the non-selection of the wicket-keeper batter, Ishan Kishan, from the five-match T20I series against England, despite featuring in two World Cups. He addressed that the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter was part of the 2021 T20 and 2023 ODI World Cup but has fallen out of favor recently.

In the ongoing home 20-over series, the selectors added Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel, while KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are part of the three-match ODI series against England and the following Champions Trophy 2025. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on the social media post questioning why Kishan was denied a sport in the white-ball formats.

“It’s interesting that we have forgotten Ishan Kishan so quickly that we are not remembering him again. He played in the World Cup. He first played the T20 World Cup in Dubai and then was a part of the 2023 ODI World Cup team. He has scored a double century in ODIs.” The Uttar Pradesh-born claimed in the video.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj Dating Big Boss Fame Mahira Sharma; Secret Relationship Exposed

The left-handed batter cracked 796 runs in 32 T20I innings at an average of 25.67 and a strike rate of 124.37 with the help of six half-centuries at the best score of 89. The southpaw nailed 320 runs in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 14 innings at an average of 22.85 and a strike rate of 148.83, thanks to the best score of 69.

Aakash Chopra suggests this for Ishan Kishan’s national comeback

Chopra pointed out that the biggest mistake for the batter was to miss the last edition of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 for Jharkhand. This season, he was regular in the domestic games across formats.

“He made one mistake. It was a clear message that he didn’t want to play first-class cricket. The selectors didn’t like it, which is fine. The BCCI didn’t like it, and they said a rap on the knuckles is important. So he was asked to go and play, or else he won’t be selected.” Aakash Chopra explained.

The renowned commentator felt that it was the right decision from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to punish the Bihar-born but questioned why he wasn’t picked despite playing domestic cricket.

“I can get it, as he is a young player and if he refuses to play first-class because he doesn’t wish to, you need to punish him somehow. So that’s okay, but now it is past. The kid has played everywhere but his name is not coming anywhere.” Aakash Chopra noted.

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were denied BCCI contracts for their negligence with domestic cricket. Iyer has returned to the national side, while Kishan hasn’t come into the selectors’ thoughts.

Also Read: Watch- Virat Kohli Faces Security Breach At Arun Jaitley Stadium; Fan Enters Ground To Touch His Feet

Aakash Chopra opined that Kishan had gone down in the order among the keepers, while Jitesh Sharma wasn’t picked for the home series against England.

“Another truth about Indian cricket is that you have to stand behind in the line, and at times, you don’t understand how that line is progressing. Jitesh Sharma might also be thinking that he went to South Africa, didn’t play, and only carried drinks. So why wasn’t he selected when they needed a second wicketkeeper and middle-order batter here?” The veteran admitted.

“Dhruv Jurel was picked because of promise and potential. However, if he has promise and potential, send him up the order. Ishan Kishan will have to wait. His number will not come at the moment. A phenomenal IPL is what is needed.” Aakash Chopra added on Dhruv Jurel in the T20I series.