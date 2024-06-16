Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif cited Virat Kohli’s example as he ranted about conditions in the USA after Pakistan’s shameful exit from the Group stage in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The former keeper-batter believes these pitches are unsuitable for the multi-national event since teams’ top-order batters are failing to reach half-centuries.

Pakistan’s elimination from the 20-team event was sealed after rain washed out the match between the United States and Ireland on Friday. As a result, co-hosts USA joined Team India in the Super 8 from Group A.

Pakistan had lost both of its first two games in the tournament, to the USA in Super Over and to India, despite being in a winning position. Then Babar Azam and co. defeated Canada to keep themselves in the race, but the washout sealed their fate.

Latif, 55, believes that fully blaming Pakistan players is wrong, especially because Virat Kohli is failing to score runs.

Virat Kohli hasn’t had a good run

“You can’t blame the Pakistan players for everything. They fought well but their efforts were neutered by the pitch conditions. They should have won both the US and India games but the conditions were beyond their control. It can happen, runs have been difficult to come. See, even a batsman like Virat Kohli is not getting runs,” Latif said on Cricbuzz.

Pakistan’s batting has been facing criticism on all fronts for their dismal batting performance against the USA and India.

Conditions are not ideal for T20 World Cup: Rashid Latif

The Men in Green scored 159 against the USA, losing in the Super Over, and lost by six runs to India in pursuit of a mere 120. Latif noticed that no team had scored half-centuries as frequently as the Afghanistan team.

“Individual half-centuries are not many. No team has scored a half-century against teams like Afghanistan. If a batsman scores a half century the team ends up winning more often than not. Rishabh Pant made 42 and India beat Pakistan. The conditions are not ideal for the World Cup,” Latif added.

Pakistan has one encounter remaining in the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be played on Sunday in Florida against Ireland.

