Imad Wasim answered queries about him and Mohammad Amir and whether they’ll retire from international cricket once again after Pakistan failed to qualify for the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.

Amir, who earned the Player of the Match award in the final game against Canada on June 11, retired from international cricket in 2020 before returning in March 2024.

Wasim, on the other hand, announced his retirement from international cricket in November of last year to focus on franchise cricket, but he altered his mind following a stellar performance for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Notably, Pakistan was eliminated from the competition when the United States’ final match versus Ireland was rained out.

The Babar Azam-led team began the tournament with back-to-back losses to the United States and India, putting them in danger of being eliminated, and their dread came true following the United States’ final game.

Pakistan lost their first game against the United States in the super over after the two teams tied at 159 after 20 overs each. The Babar Azam-led side failed to chase down 19 in the super over against Saurabh Netravalkar, resulting in an embarrassing loss. Following that shock, Pakistan failed to chase down India’s low score of 120, losing by six runs.

“As far as retirement is concerned..”- Imad Wasim answers a query on his and Mohammad Amir’s retirement

Following the conclusion of Pakistan’s participation in the event, there has been much criticism about the retirement of Wasim and Amir, who came out of retirement to compete in the competition.

Speaking about the duo’s retirement plans before their final game, Wasim stated that they are now focused on the game tomorrow and would make a decision after the match.

“As far as retirement is concerned, there’s a match tomorrow. We’ll play a match. And obviously, after that, we’ll think about it and sort out whatever we need to. Because to be honest, a lot of things are going to be sorted out in the Pakistan team. The chairman and the board will sort it out. We have given away two games by ourselves. After the match against Ireland – we will sit down and talk and then decide. I don’t do anything secretly. I told everyone when retired last time – If something happens, I will come and tell everyone,” Imad Wasim said in the pre-match press conference.

After being eliminated from the tournament, they will battle for their pride against Canada in the final match on Sunday, June 16 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

