Travis Head, Australia’s star batter, wrote a controversial story on his Instagram account, prompting criticism from Indian followers. The plot revolved around India’s two-year losses to Australia in critical games. India lost to Australia in the final of the ICC WTC 2023 and the ICC World Cup 2023.

Travis Head played a key role in all these victories. The 31-year-old batter smashed magnificent hundreds in the WTC Final and the ODI World Cup Final to lift Australia to historic wins. He was adjudged the Player of the Match on both occasions.

Even during the recent BGT 2024-25 series, Travis’ head proved to be a thorn in India’s side. Travis Head scored the most runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, with 448 in five Tests at an average of 56. He scored runs at a scorching strike rate of 92.56, smashing two hundreds and a fifty along the way.

Head has been a nemesis for India in recent years. The left-handed batsman has been in excellent form and, with his attacking batting style, can take the game away from the opposition.

Travis Head’s disrespectful gesture towards Indian team after BGT win

Travis Head made some inappropriate gestures after dismissing Rishabh Pant during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Head inserted his fingers inside the hole produced by the other hand. The wicket was the game’s turning point, as India collapsed to a stunning defeat.

In his story, Head shared photos of Australia’s recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory, the World Test Championship final in 2023, and the ODI World Cup 2023 victory. He captioned his post with the phrase “Feels right”. In each of these triumphs, Australia defeated India to win the title.

He also tweeted a photo of his finger covered in juice, as well as a photo of Australia’s young batting star Sam Konstas, who recently made an exciting maiden series. Konstas was involved in a couple of confrontations with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah during the series.

Check Here:

The defeat in the Sydney Test has knocked India out of the World Test Championship Final race. Australia have now qualified for the summit clash and will face South Africa at Lord’s in June 2025.

