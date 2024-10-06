The former selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jatin Paranjpe, has made a huge statement for the current selectors to take their eye off the spin all-rounder Washington Sundar and go with this new upcoming star, who has the potential to do well when the Blue Brigade would fly to Australia for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

Washington Sundar had an excellent start in the red-ball format on his debut when he smashed a fifty on the first innings of the final Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side was struggling, losing six wickets quite early, before Sundar showed his quality with the bat in hand.

In four games he has featured in the five-day format, the Chennai-born has collected 265 runs in six innings at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of over 50, shouldering on three fifties at a best score of unbeaten 96 runs. With the ball in hand, the off-spinner has picked up six wickets at an average of nearly 50.

Also Read: Chris Gayle Dodges Rohit Sharma To Pick India’s Most Successful Captain

When it comes to the first-class record, the 25-year-old has bagged 1246 runs for Tamil Nadu in 30 games at an average of over 30, thanks to his eight half-centuries and one century with a best score of 159. With the ball, the off-spinner has produced 59 wickets at an average of under 32.

His final game of the format came in 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium against England, and since then, he hasn’t been regular in the longest format, making it hard for the selectors to get him back in the Indian team.

Tanush Kotian in contention for debut For India down under

The former BCCI selector, Jatin Paranjpe, wants the spin all-rounder Tanush Kotian to be involved in the team through the A-tours so that he could be well prepared for the upcoming five-match series down under for the 2024/25 season.

The Mumbai all-rounder has collected 1451 runs in just 30 first-class games at an average of 45.34 and a strike rate of over 60, shouldering on 13 half-centuries and two centuries with a best score of unbeaten 120 runs. With the ball, he has collected 88 scalps at an average of below 27 and a strike rate of around eight overs.

One of the reasons for Mumbai to do so well in recent times has been how Kotian has handled the batting of the lower order in the department. In the recent Irani Cup 2024 against the Rest of India, the 25-year-old put up a 64-run knock in the first innings at the Atal Bihari Bajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

“Selectors should consider taking Tanush Kotian into the India A Scheme of things and also as a backup player for the Australian tour. His learning will be accelerated. He is more investible currently than Washington Sundar.” Paranjpe wrote on his ‘X’ handle (formerly known as Twitter).

Mumbai could have found themselves under serious pressure had Kotian not cracked the unbeaten 114-run knock in the second innings to bail them out of the crisis point.

Also Read: PSL Franchises Oppose PCB; Reject Proposal For Directly Signing Foreign Players

In the recent season of the Ranji Trophy in 2023/24, the right-handed batter nailed 502 runs in ten games at an average of under 42 and a strike rate of over 60, thanks to his five half-centuries and one century with a best score of unbeaten 120 runs. With the ball, he picked up 29 wickets at an average of under 17 and a strike rate of around six overs.

Using his height, Tanush Kotian could end up being a valuable member of India for their Australia trip.