Since the end of last year’s One-day international (ODI) World Cup 2023 at home, India’s premier pacer, Mohammad Shami, has been out of action for nearly ten months and is unlikely to make a return before October 2024. He was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 24 wickets in seven innings, at an average of under 11, with the help of three five-wicket hauls.

After a break in the T20I series, Mohammad Shami was included in the two-match Test series in South Africa towards the end of the last year, after which his name was omitted from the squad due to the extension of the injury.

He underwent successful surgery on the ankle in February, after which he missed the five-match red-ball series at home against England and the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) games for the Gujarat Titans.

Mohammad Shami could feature for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25

A few reports claimed that Mohammad Shami could make his return to the side during the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), which didn’t happen as the selectors are trying to prepare him for the five-match red-ball series in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

The veteran fast bowler started his recovery process, as he had been training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before making a comeback in the national side.

Before the departure of the Blue Brigade for their white-ball series in Sri Lanka, the BCCI chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, dropped a hint of the bowler marking his return to the side for the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh, which will begin on September 19.

“We more or less know who the guys are, there are some injuries at the moment and hope they will be back up. Mohammad Shami has started to bowl which is a good sign. September 19 is the first Test, and that was always the goal.” The former Indian all-rounder and the current head of the selection committee of the Indian team Ajit Agarkar, has expressed this in a recent press conference.

The 34-year-old has been sharing his images where it has been displayed that he has cut his run-up and is bowling with low intensity in a shortened run-up. The BCCI has overlooked his name for the opening encounter of the Duleep Trophy, which starts on September 05 and is the best platform for the players to prepare for the Bangladesh series.

A few of the new reports have claimed that the selection committee is in no rush to make the bowler fit before time, as their main aim is to keep him in rhythm for the upcoming five-match Test series in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

It has also been known that Mohammad Shami could make his return for the Bengal side in either one or both of the first two games for the side as they face Uttar Pradesh in an away fixture before facing Bihar at home in the second game.

The pace bowler has collected 229 wickets in 64 games at an average of 27.71, with the help of six five-wicket hauls, thanks to his best bowling figures of 6/56. One of the biggest important of him in the Australia trip will be his experience. He was ruled out of the last series after copping a finger injury in the very first Test in Adelaide. The only speculation is if he could make a comeback for the New Zealand series.