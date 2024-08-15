The two opening batters of the New Zealand cricket team in the shortest format of the game, Devon Conway and Finn Allen, become the new inclusions in the list of players who have turned down the central contracts of the national side to be part of various T20 leagues around the world.

Their veteran all-format captain, Kane Williamson, who stepped down from the position, had the same sort of agreement, making himself available for all the international games except the Sri Lanka white-ball games at the beginning of 2025, which clashes with SA20, where the batter is expected to sign for a new team.

ESPNcricinfo has reported that Conway is expected to feature for the Joburg Super Kings during the 2025 SA20 season, in what is going to be his first appearance in the Rainbow national since he left the county to move to New Zealand almost seven years ago.

New Zealand faces issues with contract refusals from senior players

Along with the left-handed opening batter, the hard-hitting white-ball opener of the side, Finn Allen, has also gone in the same route. He is expected to be part of the next season of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25, as both these opening batters will now be replaced in the contract.

Conway has been named in the red-ball squad, which will face which will face both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Asia. He has also given his commitment to be available for the Blackcaps for their nine upcoming Tests, along with the warm-up games and the tri-series ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

The 33-year-old has thanked the support of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and addresses that it has been a hard decision for him to make thinking about the best of himself and his family at present.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank New Zealand Cricket for their support through this process. The decision to move away from a central playing contract isn’t one I’ve taken lightly, but I believe it is the best for me and my family at this present time.” He said regarding the decision.

The veteran also showed his excitement to be part of the team and win games for the Blackcaps, as he would look forward to the few weeks in Pakistan and the third cycle in the World Test Championship (WTC).

“Playing for the Blackcaps is still the pinnacle for me, and I’m hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket.” The wicket-keeper batter shaded light. “I’m excited to be part of the upcoming Test squads for an important period in the ICC World Test Championship cycle and am looking forward to being involved in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next February if selected.”

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive, Scoot Weenink, pointed out that the central contracts are the only way to go forward regarding the leading players, as they also look to manage the landscape of franchise cricket.

“We’re delighted with Devon’s decision to commit to the Blackcaps – he’s a quality player who’s made a strong contribution to the team over the past few years.” He narrated in a statement. “In the current environment, it’s important to have flexibility in our system to navigate some of the challenges posed by franchise cricket – and this is another example of how we’re working hard to retain our best players.”

Their Test vice-captain, Tom Latham, has been flexible with the contracts. Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Adam Milne have moved away from the central contracts, while Willamson has hinted at doing the same in the future.