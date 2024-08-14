Umran Malik, the tearaway Jammu and Kashmir pacer will be forced to miss the upcoming Buchi Babu Tournament in Tamil Nadu. The Buchi Babu Tournament is set to be held across Tamil Nadu with 12 teams competing for the title.

The 24-year-old pacer has been left out of the Jammu and Kashmir squad for the Buchi Babu Invitational Cricket Tournament, which begins on August 15 in four places in Tamil Nadu: Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Salem, and Natham.

Umran Malik rose to prominence with his IPL debut in 2021, due to his ability to regularly bowl in the late 140kph, and early 150kph range. The right-arm bowler played all 14 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022.

The 24-year-old made his international debut soon after, and he went on to play 10 ODIs and eight T20Is for India between June 2022 and July 2023, taking 24 wickets in all.

However, his stocks have fallen since then. He appeared in only eight IPL 2023 matches for SRH and was given only one game the previous season, as the team finished second. Umran Malik’s formerly scary pace has been eclipsed by a lack of control and consistency, which has resulted in leak runs and left him exposed.

Umran Malik’s troubles were exacerbated by his restricted domestic playing experience, as he missed opportunities in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 when he could only bowl 47 overs during the season.

I’m Down With Dengue’- Umran Malik reveals reason for not playing in Buchi Babu tournament

Umran Malik has revealed that he’s down with dengue, forcing him to be sidelined for the upcoming Buchi Babu Invitational Cricket Tournament 2024. He has also recently recovered from a hamstring injury.

“I was fully prepared that season (Ranji Trophy 2023-24), but the weather didn’t help. Then I was really looking forward to the IPL as I’d gained a lot in the months preceding the IPL. Unfortunately, even that didn’t go the way I wanted. But it also gave me the time to work on things I wanted to in the practice sessions.

I’ve definitely become a better bowler if you ask me. After the IPL, I injured my hamstring and just as I recovered, I’m down with dengue,” Malik told Indian Express.

Umran has been bowling with the new ball in training sessions. His next objective is the Duleep Trophy next month, which is expected to feature India Test regulars such as captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

“These days I’m bowling a lot with the new ball because I believe swing can make a huge difference at my pace. I want to learn a few things, especially how to formulate a plan and execute it. If you have that, then you will be better prepared to handle the challenges.

My plan is to be ready for the domestic season. If I play more matches, then I would definitely be a better bowler. Even though I played only five Ranji matches, I realised how much I gained out of it. I’m waiting for the Duleep Trophy. If I play the entire season then I will know where exactly I stand and it will open up opportunities. I’m waiting to hold the red ball in my hand,” he said.

Also Read: RCB Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Reveals Significance Of Training With Virat Kohli