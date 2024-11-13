The former wicket-keeper batter of Australia, whose last home Border Gavaskar Trophy came during the 2014/15 season, Brad Haddin felt that it would be impossible for the superstars of India’s batting, the former captain Virat Kohli, the wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, or the youngster Shubman Gill to stand up against the veteran pace bowlers of the home side, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood.

With little more than a week to go before the opening game of the series on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Brad has already started the mind games where he claimed the expected struggle of Virat, who, despite the chatter, has nailed 1352 runs in the longest format down under at an average of over 54 with the help of six centuries and four half-centuries at a best score of 169.

With a little difference in their thought process, the former opener and captain of Australia noted that the top order of both of the sides is going to struggle against the two respective bowling attacks, which look threatening.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian Test captain coming into the BGT 2024-25 with 91 runs in six innings at an average of just over 15, has failed mostly down under in the red-ball format for his 408 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.38 and a strike rate of 47.66 with three half-centuries.

Former captain of Australia predicts vital weapons for both sides in BGT 2024-25

The likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal will play their first Test match in Australia, and the conditions won’t be easy for them. KL Rahul was dropped from the Pune Test for India’s series against New Zealand, and it won’t be comfortable for him to potentially open the innings in the probable absence of Rohit for the Perth Test.

“I don’t think that the Indian batters are going to stand up to our quicks. I know Jaiswal is a really good player, but he hasn’t come out and seen Australia before, so I’m not sure whether he is going to handle the bounce. Opening in Perth is hard work.” The former wicket-keeper batter of Australia, Brad Haddin, expressed at the recent podcast on LiSTNR Sport.

Finch has differed in that aspect from Haddin, in which he claimed that even the top order of Australia would be equally struggling against the Indian pacers. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, Ravichandran Ashwin, or Ravindra Jadeja would be up against the debutant opening partner of Usman Khawaja, or the other batters like Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.

The two wicket-keepers of both India and Australia, Rishabh Pant and Alex Carey, respectively, will hold the power to change the course of the series.

“I think the key could be Alex Carey and Rishabh Pant; the two wicketkeepers are going to be so important. At one time or the other in the series, the top order will get knocked over. Both fast-bowling attacks are so good that they will get on a roll and knock over the top order.” Finch claimed in the podcast.

“So for me, it’s that crucial role of Alex at No. 7 and Rishabh at six likely. Carey is aggressive, and Rishabh is aggressive. The game is going to go one or two ways quickly. And I think that will be so important.” The former right-handed opening batter Australia highlighted.

Whenever the teams would be five down early in the innings, the entire momentum would be shifted, only if the two wicket-keepers, Pant and Alex Carey, could smash the next few overs around the park. Finch felt that because of the failures of two batting line-ups, the wicket-keepers would be so important.