The former left-handed opening batter and the leader of the Bangladesh side, Tamim Iqbal, has announced his retirement from international cricket for the second time since July 2023 in an emotional press conference, only to reverse the decision just 24 hours after the intervention from the former prime minister of the country, Sheikh Hasina.

Tamim Iqbal informed the national selectors about his decision on January 08 (Wednesday), as the Gazi Ashraf Hossain-led selection panel asked him to return to the side for their upcoming campaign of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE). But the veteran had reportedly told them that he would stick to his old decision.

A few Bangladesh players, including their leader Najmul Hossain Shanto, had requested him to reconsider, but it didn’t modify the decision. He finished as the second leading run-getter of the side with 15192 runs in 448 innings at an average of 35.41 and a strike rate of 72.54 with the help of 25 centuries and 48 half-centuries at the best score of 206.

“I have been away from international cricket for a long time. That distance will remain. My chapter in international cricket is over. I have been thinking about this for a long time. Now that a big event like the Champions Trophy is coming up, I do not want to be the focus of anyone’s attention, which could lead to the team losing their focus. Of course, I did not want this to happen before, too.” Tamim Iqbal wrote on his Facebook account.

Tamim Iqbal terminates chances to be back for Champions Trophy 2025

The deadline for announcing the squad for the Champions Trophy is January 12. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was waiting till the last second to see if they could overturn the decision of their former leader. The southpaw remained in contention for his domestic form and fitness.

The 35-year-old hasn’t been part of any international game since then but continued to be part of the domestic circuit, including the 2024 BPL, which he went on to win with the Barisal franchise and finished as the Player of the Tournament. The left-handed batter also did well in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) and followed it up with more runs in the domestic NCL T20s and this BPL season to be among the runs.

“Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto sincerely asked me to return to the team. There were discussions with the selection committee. I am grateful to them for still considering me on the team. However, I have listened to my own heart.” Tamim Iqbal penned down in the same post.

The Chittagong-born shed light on how he had already taken his name down from the BCB central contract, which he expected to be a positive sign for his retirement. He also wondered about the reason to discuss with the player, who isn’t part of the BCB.

“Even after that, there has been unnecessary discussion. The decision to retire or continue playing is the right of a cricketer or any professional sportsman. I have given myself time. Now I feel that the time has come.” Tamim Iqbal expressed.

The selectors didn’t pick him for the 2023 ODI World Cup in the 15-member squad. The then captain of the side, Shakib, launched an attack at the opener by calling his teammates ‘childish.’

“I also have a fan at home. My son has never told me this directly, but he has repeatedly told his mother that he wants to see his father play in the national jersey again. I am sorry for disappointing the fans. I have told my son, ‘The day you grow up, you will understand your father.” Tamin Iqbal concluded.