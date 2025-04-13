All Elite Wrestling is possibly building up its next star power in the Women’s Division in the form of Megan Bayne who’s already challenged for the top women’s title. Among the fans, she’s gradually gaining more attention due to her attractive goddess-like presentation on weekly episodes of Dynamite and Collision, as well.

During the April 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, Megan Bayne appeared in a backstage segment with Penelope Ford and Renee Paquette. Ford, the ring enforcer for the newbie in the game, tried to keep her energy in the upward direction following her loss to Toni Storm at AEW Dynasty, telling the camera, “That was a taste of defeat, but it changes nothing. Everything Bayne has been through isn’t erased just because Storm survived.”

Megan Bayne then came up with a short response, “I will make you bow down.” Fans could barely listen to the remark but rather they would probably be looking at the revealing top that she was wearing, matched with her pendant rose-and-feather crown. Echoing many fans’ intention one wrote the following on Twitter, “Men used to go to war for women like Megan Bayne 😭.”

Quickly, noticing the tweet, the former challenger for the top women’s title in AEW gave a fitting response to the concerned user by quote-tweeted the clip on Twitter/X, “Show my ti*s one time and you perverts are ready to launch a thousand ships 👹.”

Men used to go to war for women like Megan Bayne😭 https://t.co/HvujUXJvDN — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) April 10, 2025

show my tits one time and you perverts are ready to launch a thousand ships 👹 https://t.co/PENIuEffXy — MEGAN BAYNE ⚡️ メーガン・ベーン (@meganbayne) April 12, 2025

Megan Bayne unsuccessfully challenged Toni Storm at Dynasty

A week ago at Dynasty 2025, Megan Bayne competed in her first pay-per-view title match for the AEW, competing against the top-most star of the promotion, Toni Storm. Despite being unable to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship, the challenger impressed the fans and critics by showcasing her physical as well as in-ring tactics.

Following the match, former AEW star and Megan Bayne’s real-life boyfriend, Joey Janela, congratulated her for shining at the PPV. The duo have been dating since last year and they also took to social media to share photos together. As for Janela, he had spent most of his career competing in GCW, and other indie promotions upon leaving the AEW.

Megan Bayne first signed up with the AEW in 2024 February and had the opportunity to wrestle some of the most talented women in the locker room, such as Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa. She also made a surprise appearance last January by competing in the first-ever Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match en route to becoming one of the most promising female talents in AEW.