The former Indian batter, Mohammad Kaif, has highlighted how the Test leader of the side, Rohit Sharma, would be eager to join the Blue Brigade in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series opening clash at the Optus Stadium in Perth, once his issues around the wait of the birth of his child get sorted out.

For a long time, speculations have grown around the potential availability of Rohit Sharma for the first Test match of the series, scheduled to take place on November 22, as Kaif felt that the Nagpur-born would be motivated to lead the side in the upcoming crucial series as they fight for their third successive series victory.

India was flat in their recent home series against New Zealand, where they lost their first home red-ball series since the 2012/13 season against England. This 0-3 clean sweep is also their maiden whitewash in the format in known conditions since 2000.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Insulted, Virat Kohli’s Face Shown As India Captain In BGT 2024-25 Banner

The Rohit Sharma-led side now finds themselves in a position where they will need to win four of their last five games and can not allow a single defeat to confirm their qualification for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

The Mumbai batter has enjoyed the pace and bounce of Australia, where he has drilled 408 runs in 14 innings at an average of over 31 and a strike rate of more than 47, shouldering on three half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 63 runs. The opener has clubbed 4270 runs in 111 innings at an average of 42.27, shouldering on 18 half-centuries and 12 centuries at the best score of 212 runs.

Mohammad Kaif wants Rohit Sharma’s experience in the Indian team

In the recent series against the Blackcaps, he has struggled for just 91 runs in six innings at an average of 15.10 with just one solitary half-century on his name, which came during the second innings of the Bengaluru Test match.

In his recent YouTube video, Kaif has expressed the challenges Rohit has faced at home. His sense of responsibility and commitment as captain will drive him to be with his team members of the side as soon as possible.

“The thought will be there in Rohit Sharma’s mind. His absence isn’t confirmed because he does want to play. He knows that India has just lost 3-0 (to New Zealand), and he is the leader. He is not the kind of leader who runs away when the team is not performing well.” Kaif claimed in the video.

Although the batter hasn’t made the travel down under, he has been training individually in Mumbai to maintain his fitness, as the reports suggest that he might well reach Perth if the issues get solved in time. This could lead the BCCI to prepare to arrange his departure at short notice, indicating the support of his critical role.

Also Read: Tussle Between Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma? Brendon Julian Predicts Friction Before BGT 2024-25

“He is waiting for situations to get better at home with his wife, who is pregnant, and as soon as that happens, I am telling you, he will reach Perth. That is why he has not yet confirmed that he will be out for the first Test.” The middle order of the Indian team remarked.

The Australian bowling line-up consists of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and others, and Kaif believes that the presence of Rohit Sharma will be incredibly vital along with his batting skills. He is expected to join the team before the second day-night fixture in Adelaide.