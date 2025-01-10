Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has questioned Gautam Gambhir’s coaching credentials, claiming that he has sufficient coaching experience for a large international team like India because he has never led a state or IPL side before.

India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is under intense pressure following his team’s recent performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was India’s second Test series defeat under his tenure, following a home series loss to New Zealand.

Gambhir and Tiwary had previously played together for KKR. Both were also involved in an altercation during a Ranji Trophy play in 2015. Tiwary referred to Gambhir as a hypocrite in a previous interview. He has finally explained the reason behind uttering such comments on Gambhir.

Manoj Tiwary questions Gautam Gambhir’s credentials as coach

Manoj Tiwary spoke to Hindustan Times regarding India’s performance during Gautam Gambhir’s term as head coach. He called New Zealand’s home defeat “unacceptable” because it was unprecedented.

“The results are there to be seen. When you lose three series in your short tenure, you have lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and, most importantly, you lost the home series against New Zealand. It was a big loss, as this had never happened before. A lot of things speak for themselves. Losing to New Zealand in a home series is not acceptable at all. In your short career, you also lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka,” Tiwary said.

Tiwary claimed that Gambhir has been unable to replicate the success India had under the former head coach Rahul Dravid. He also questioned Gautam Gambhir’s coaching experience at different levels.

“Winning and losing are part of the game, but results speak for themselves. You need to look at the reasons behind these losses. You have to understand and make sure those things don’t continue. Why hasn’t he been able to provide the results which were expected of him? Rahul Dravid passed the baton to him. Rahul Dravid left on a high, but somehow that has not been carried forward, and that is purely due to lack of experience in coaching,” he reckoned.

“Why did I call him a hypocrite?: Manoj Tiwary on Gautam Gambhir

Manoj Tiwary was asked why he described Gautam Gambhir as a ‘hypocrite’ in a previous interview. The former justified his views by recalling Gambhir’s past remarks on foreign coaches, claiming that the former India opener had failed to create success throughout his coaching career.

“Why did I call him a hypocrite? It is because of one of his interviews if you remember. In one of the interviews, he said, ‘All these foreign coaches, all the guys who come from abroad, have no emotions, they have no feelings. They earn money and enjoy themselves.

“When the time was there for him to select all the Indian coaches and all the Indian-origin support staff, why did he put forward the names of Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel? He got everything he wanted but he is not able to produce the results. Actions don’t match his words, so I called him a hypocrite.

“When he fought with me during the Ranji Trophy match in Delhi, everyone heard every word from Gautam Gambhir’s mouth. Whether he was talking bad about Sourav Ganguly or whether he was abusing my family, he was protected by a few of the individuals. This is the PR I am talking about,” Tiwary stated.

India’s 0-3 setback hampered their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship Final, and they paid the price in the end. Following the New Zealand series, India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, knocking them out of the World Tour Final competition.

In addition to the Test series, India lost a one-day international series versus Sri Lanka 0-2. India suffered its first ODI series defeat on Sri Lankan soil in 27 years.

