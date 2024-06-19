Though it is yet to be confirmed that BCCI has appointed Gautam Gambhir as the next Indian team head coach, reports have made it certain that the former India opener is more or less penciled in to replace Rahul Dravid at the helm.

On June 18, 2024, Gautam Gambhir was interviewed for the role of Indian team head coach and it was reported that it was only the first round of interviews the former cricketer went through and one more round will be conducted.

Rahul Dravid, the current head coach’s tenure comes to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024 ends in the Caribbean on June 29. Dravid had taken over from Ravi Shastri in 2021 and his tenure originally finished after the ICC World Cup 2023. But BCCI managed to convince him to extend the tenure by six months.

Meanwhile, BCCI put out an advertisement for a new coach in May with a deadline of May 27. However, Gautam Gambhir reportedly turned out to be the front-runner for the post as BCCI wants an Indian to take over the helm. The tenure for the new Indian coach will be three years till the ICC World Cup in 2027.

BCCI says ok to Gautam Gambhir’s demand for a separate T20I team

If Gautam Gambhir is chosen as the new Indian head coach, his first assignment will be India’s tour of Zimbabwe for five T20I matches.

As per the Times of India report, it is learned that the national selectors are set to pick a T20 team for the five-match series with a host of fresh faces in it. Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Yash Dayal could headline the squad.

The BCCI has always sent second-string sides to Zimbabwe in the last decade, but the report stated that the new management is all set to look beyond the veterans and build a fresh team for the shortest format.

Veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah will likely focus on longer formats with the WTC and ICC Champions Trophy next year in mind.

“Gambhir is very clear in his mind that he will need players specific to each format. When it comes to T20 cricket, he is not one to overlook consistent IPL performers. The seniors in the team will be needed for the longer formats for the rest of the year,” a BCCI source told TOI.

Following the Zimbabwe tour, India is slated to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka. India will likely have a full-strength ODI team. India has nineteen Test matches—four or five at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand followed by five in Australia.

