Haris Rauf, the Pakistani cricketer, has come out to clarify his stand after the video of his fight with a Pakistani fan went viral on social media.

The video surfaced on X, then known as Twitter, only days after Pakistan suffered a painful group-stage elimination from the 2024 T20 World Cup, losing to co-hosts the United States and arch-rivals India.

In the 54-second video that went viral on social media, Haris was seen walking with his wife before being interrupted by a few fans who asked for a selfie. Although the exact wording of the cricketer’s chat with the crowd were not clear from the footage, Haris appeared to have lost his cool and charged at them.

His wife tried to stop him, but Haris took off his slippers and raced towards the supporters, almost starting a fight if one of them hadn’t intervened.

One of the fans, audibly upset, could be heard saying, “Ek picture maangi hai bas (All I wanted was one picture with you).”

Haris, who was held by one of the fans in a bid to avoid him from getting into a fight, was then heard saying: “Indian hoga yeh (He must be an Indian),” the fan replied, “I’m from Pakistan.”

Here is the video:

Haris Rauf Fight

His wife tried to stop her.

Haris- Ye indian ho hoga

Guy- Pakistani hu @GaurangBhardwa1 pic.twitter.com/kGzvotDeiA — Maghdhira (@bsushant__) June 18, 2024

Haris Rauf says no one is entitled to abuse his parents or family

Following Pakistan’s dismal group-stage loss from the T20 World Cup, skipper Babar Azam and five other players will extend their stay in the United States, according to Geo News. Azam, along with Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan, will leave for Pakistan on June 22.

Haris Rauf has taken to social media in order to clarify his stance in the viral video in which he is seen fist-fighting with a fan. While the fan said that he wanted a selfie, Rauf alleges that the fan had abused his father and family.

He posted on X: “I decided not to bring this on social media, but now that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation. As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions.”

Also Read: Younus Khan Identifies This Player As Potential Pakistan Captain To Replace Babar Azam