New India head coach Gautam Gambhir has reportedly asked veteran cricketers Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah to make themselves available for the ODI series in Sri Lanka. India will tour the island nation for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, with the 20-over format to start the tour.

The SL series begins with the T20Is on July 27 while the ODI series will start from 2nd August and the final ODI will be played on 7th August.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 last month. The veterans are likely to focus on Tests and ODIs with WTC 2025 and Champions Trophy 2025 on target.

Senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja were rumored to be considering skipping the Sri Lankan ODI series to prolong their break following the T20 World Cup.

Gautam Gambhir’s unique demand for BCCI

Contrary to rumors, nevertheless, Gambhir seemed eager to start the senior players in the ODI series because “the Indian team will be getting one more long break afterward.”

After the ODI series against Sri Lanka ends on August 7, there is a gap of 6 weeks before the Indian team will take the field against Bangladesh in the 1st Test in Chennai on September 19.

Hardik Pandya to skip ODI series informs BCCI of his unavailability; T20I captaincy in danger

Allrounder Hardik Pandya will likely skip the ODI leg of India’s Sri Lanka tour. Pandya, who was injured during the World Cup 2023 group match against Bangladesh and was later ruled out of the competition, last played an ODI in October 2023.

According to an Indian Express article, Pandya notified the BCCI of his unavailability for personal reasons. Pandya’s probable absence might now present a fantastic chance for an individual such as Shivam Dube to establish himself as a fast-bowling all-rounder in the Indian ODI team.

Additionally, it’s being said that because of Hardik Pandya’s questionable fitness record, Suryakumar Yadav may be chosen to be the next captain of the India Twenty20 team. In the meanwhile, the Indian team is pleased with Yadav’s leadership.

Also Read: PCB Demands BCCI Written Proof Of India Government’s Refusal For Champions Trophy 2025

