Gautam Gambhir and the BCCI selectors are at loggerheads over the new India captain across formats. Following Australia’s 3-1 victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Rohit Sharma’s status as captain and batsman came under intense scrutiny.

The BCCI held a review meeting following the team’s poor recent performances, and according to multiple reports, the governing board opted to move on from Rohit Sharma. According to Dainik Jagran, the veteran batter has volunteered to continue as captain till the BCCI finds a suitable successor.

Rohit Sharma also promised the selectors that he would fully back his successor, and only then was it decided that the right-hander would head the squad in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, only after that will the selectors be looking for a player who can help the squad progress.

Gautam Gambhir wants Yashasvi Jaiswal as the next India captain; BCCI selectors differ

Dainik Jagran’s latest sources, however, indicate that coach Gautam Gambhir and the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee have picked Rohit Sharma’s captaincy replacement. However, both parties had distinct perspectives on their choices.

The consensus in the discussion was that Jasprit Bumrah will be named captain of the India National Cricket Team. However, selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir were mindful of the hurdles that would arise in appointing the pacer captain, particularly his injury issues and workload management.

As a result, it was agreed that a strong vice-captain would be required to lead the squad in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah when workload concerns arose. While the selectors recommended Rishabh Pant, head coach Gautam Gambhir preferred Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rishabh Pant has been a consistent performer for the Indian National Cricket Team in Test cricket. The keeper-batsman has scored multiple game-winning runs for the squad and has some leadership experience.

In addition to guiding the squad in the IPL, he has captained the Delhi team in domestic cricket and led India in the T20I series against South Africa in 2022. Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the other hand, is still in the early stages of his career and has no captaincy experience.

BCCI is set to follow Cricket Australia’s formula of having good vice-captains for Pat Cummins. Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the team in the Tests and ODIs provided that selectors pick a “strong vice-captain who can lead when Bumrah takes rest, as it happens in Australia with Pat Cummins.”

