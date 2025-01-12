The former wicket-keeper batter of Assam, Devajit Saikia, has replaced Jay Shah as the new secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India after Shah was appointed the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and was put on the chair from the start of December in 2024.

Devajit Saikia has taken over the position, which was left vacant for a little over one month. His first task as the secretary won’t be a comfortable one as he will have to attend the meeting alongside the president of the Indian cricket board, Roger Binny, to discuss the recently concluded five-match Test series in Australia of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 that they went on to lose by a 3-1 margin.

It has also been known that the regular Test captain of the Blue Brigade, Rohit Sharma, and the head coach of the side, Gautam Gambhir, attended the meeting, where it was reported that they had a lengthy and detailed discussion on the recent slump of the national side in the longest format of the game.

Also Read: Pakistan Squad For 2 Tests vs West Indies Disclosed; Spin-heavy Attack Eliminates Naseem Shah

“The meeting was detailed, with lengthy discussions on the team’s performance, especially the batting lineup. Management wanted to understand why Indian batters, despite having a strong lineup, have not been able to perform. They also focused on identifying the core reasons and how to rectify them.” The reports of India Today have expressed.

Devajit Saikia was appointed as the new sectary of the BCCI

It has also been reported that even though instant action won’t be taken against both of these batters, their performances in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will decide the length of their future.

Prabhtej Singh, the potential new treasurer of the BCCI, and Devajit Saikia were present at the special general meeting at the cricket body’s headquarters on January 12 in Mumbai.

Devajit Saikia hails from Assam and has a multifaceted background that includes a career in the game and the administration. He was also a former first-class player of the side between 1990 and 1991. The cricketing skills didn’t excel as expected as he could manage only 53 runs.

After the end of his career in the game, Saikia transitioned to a new life in law and began the practice as a layer at the age of 28 in the Guwahati High Court. Before his legal career, he had also secured jobs in the Northern Frontier Railways and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through sports quotas.

Devajit Saikia’s entry into the cricket administration happened in 0216 when he was appointed as one of the six vice-presidents of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) under the presidency of Hemanta Biswasarma, who is now the current Chief Minister of the state. Later, in 2019, he became the ACA secretary.

The Assam cricket has also congratulated him for the appointment in a post on his ‘X’ account (formerly known as Twitter).

Also Read: Devajit Saikia To Be New BCCI Secretary!! This Individual In Line To Become New Treasurer

“Historic Day for Assam Cricket Fraternity Assam Cricket Association extends its warmest congratulations to Mr. Devajit Saikia on his election as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).” The post expressed.

“Assam Cricket Association takes immense pride in this accomplishment and remains confident that Mr. Saikia’s tenure will further enrich the legacy of Indian cricket, inspiring many across the nation, wishing him the very best for this new chapter of leadership & excellence.” The ACA appreciated.