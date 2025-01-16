It has not been one of the best starts as the new head coach of India, who was also the former opening batter of the blue brigade, Gautam Gambhir, as under him, the national side went on to earn a maiden whitewash in the longest format at home when they were blown away for a 0-3 series defeat against New Zealand.

Even though they went on to win the opening encounter of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth by 295 runs, the next five weeks were really hard on Gautam Gambhir and the regular Test captain of the blue brigade, Rohit Sharma. They lost the next three of the fourth Tests in the day-night pink-ball affair at the Adelaide Oval, the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the fifth New Year’s test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The drawn fixture in the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, found some of the players of India, including their coach and a few seniors, being really excited, which raised a few eyebrows among the former players.

Gautam Gambhir’s future is to be decided based on India’s performance in the Champions Trophy 2025

Since Gautam Gambhir took over in July last year, the Blue Brigade also lost an away ODI series in Sri Lanka. The only success for them came in the shortest format, with six wins in as many games on the Island and against Bangladesh at home.

The reports claimed a rift among the players in India’s dressing room for the ‘superstar culture.’ The drama took center stage when the head coach refused to confirm their regular captain’s position for the fifth SCG Test as Rohit later opted out of the fixture with Jasprit Bumrah walking for the toss.

“If India doesn’t do well in the Champions Trophy, the head coach’s position could become untenable. Yes, his contract runs till the 2027 World Cup, but the process of evaluation continues. Sport is result-oriented, and till now, Gambhir hasn’t given any tangible results.” The reports of India Today expressed the condition of anonymity.

The review meeting of India’s performance in Australia has already been done by the BCCI, where it has been informed that Gambhir and the senior players are not on the same page on the issue of team culture.

“Gambhir wants to end the superstar culture that has been prevalent for so many years now. As captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012, he had dropped Brendon McCullum from the playing XI for the IPL final against CSK.” A source who is functioning closely with India’s head coach claimed as quoted by India Today. “He has come here to dismantle the superstar culture, and that’s what has caused discomfort for some playing members.”

During the last press conference of the trip, where India went on to lose the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014/15 and couldn’t qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the very first time in three editions, Gambhir displayed his view on the importance of domestic cricket.

“I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. (It’s) not only one game. If they are available and they have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket.” The former Delhi batter addressed.

The reports of India Today highlighted how Gambhir, during his captaincy days in Delhi, decided to play at the Roshanara ground, where the surfaces are green-top.

It has been known that his future will be reevaluated based on India’s performance in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, where they will play all of their games at the Dubai International Stadium.

“Either you be like Ravi Shastri, who would be media-friendly, or give those sound bites propping up players, making them look like alpha males. The ‘Chappell Way‘ doesn’t work in India. Gambhir or Shastris or Dravid will go, but players will stay.” Former selectors compared him with former Indian head coach Greg Chappell.