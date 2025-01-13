Harbhajan Singh has revealed his pick of the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as the Indian cricket fans awaited the official announcement from the BCCI.

Harbhajan unexpectedly dropped two crucial players who are still scheduled to play in the competition. The two players are Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul. Harbhajan Singh chose Yuzvendra Chahal over Jadeja, although he did not select KL Rahul, one of India’s finest players in the format.

The squad appears experienced and capable of handling difficult situations. It will be led by Rohit Sharma, who is also expected to lead the squad in the event. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the other openers in the squad, with Gill the favorite to start with his captain.

Harbhajan Singh picks his India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer appear to be the middle order’s anchors. Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy have been chosen as fast bowling allrounders, while Axar Patel is the lone spin-bowling allrounder in the team. Surprisingly, KL Rahul has been left out despite his stellar ODI record for India as a wicketkeeper.

The fast bowling appears to be in fine shape, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj as the three frontline pacers. However, Bumrah’s fitness has yet to be evaluated because there is no news on his rehabilitation.

Kuldeep Yadav is the frontline spinner, and Yuzvendra Chahal is selected ahead of allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and any other fast bowler. Chahal hasn’t played in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy too and Harbhajan surprised everyone by picking him in his squad.

Sanju Samson over Rishabh Pant; Axar Patel over Ravindra Jadeja

Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel that only one wicketkeeper, either Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant, will be selected. He chose Samson over Pant due to his performance in the ODI series in South Africa in 2023.

“I think one among Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant should be picked. I feel Sanju should be preferred because he had played in South Africa. Rishabh played well in Australia, but it was a long tour, so if he is rested, it’s not a big thing,” Harbhajan Singh said.

Samson has an excellent ODI record as well. The 30-year-old has scored 510 runs in 16 matches at an average of 56.66. On the other hand, Pant hasn’t played white-ball cricket. since the series against Sri Lanka in July 2024.

Harbhajan Singh also selected Axar Patel over Ravindra Jadeja for his selection. He believes Axar is seasoned enough to replace Ravindra Jadeja in the white-ball format, based on his recent T20I performances.

“I have chosen Axar Patel over Ravindra Jadeja. I think Axar is ready to fulfill the role that Jadeja has done for so many years,” he added.

India will play all of its Champions Trophy matches in Dubai after the Indian government denied the squad permission to go to Pakistan. In Group A, the Men in Blue will compete against Bangladesh, and New Zealand, and hosts Pakistan.

Harbhajan Singh reveals his Indian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025! 🇮🇳🏆 What are your thoughts on his picks? Would you make any changes to the lineup? 🤔📝#India #RohitSharma #ChampionsTrophy #Sportskeeda pic.twitter.com/Kq8LddXZVC — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) January 13, 2025

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Wants This Player As Next India Captain; Clashes With BCCI Selectors Over His Choice