Gautam Gambhir’s wife Natasha was over the moon after Gambhir was named the new Team India head coach by the BCCI. The appointment was made official on July 9, 2024.

Gambhir replaces Rahul Dravid at the helm and will have big shoes to fill. Together, Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma enabled India to go to the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinals.

However, their combination peaked in 2023–2024, when India was virtually invincible at home and had strong international performance as well. India won the Asia Cup in 2023 and proceeded to the World Test Championship and ICC ODI World Cup finals.

Following that, Dravid consented to carry on serving until the 2024 T20 World Cup to achieve his objective of winning the ICC Trophy. And after winning the T20 World Cup trophy, Rahul Dravid has ended his tenure as India’s head coach in a fairytale manner.

Natasha Gambhir reacts to Gautam Gambhir becoming the new India team head coach

Following the announcement on July 9 that her husband would take over as head coach of Team India, former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir’s wife, Natasha Jain, has responded to her husband’s tremendous professional growth.

After leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title this year, Gambhir became the clear favorite to succeed Rahul Dravid in the IPL 2024, and his resume grew exponentially. Because of this, Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, declared on Tuesday that Gautam Gambhir will be in charge of the Indian team for the forthcoming Sri Lanka tour.

Natasha shared two stories on her official Instagram account in reaction to the news.

Even though Gambhir has coached the IPL’s Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, he hasn’t held an official coaching position in professional cricket yet. It will be intriguing to watch if the 42-year-old can maintain his stellar record while playing for the national squad.

Currently, the five-game T20I series between the Men in Blue and Zimbabwe is being held in Harare. Head coach VVS Laxman has the tourists leveling the series following a low-scoring series opener.

July–August will see India go on a three-ODI and three T20I tour of Sri Lanka, marking the start of Gautam Gambhir’s term.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Wants This KKR Support Staff Member As Assistant Coach Of Team India

