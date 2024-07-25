Gerald Coetzee, the exciting new pacer will miss South Africa’s upcoming Test tour of West Indies, due to an injury. South Africa is set to play two Tests against West Indies scheduled to begin on August 7.

So far, Gerald Coetzee has had a forgettable year due to several injuries. He was ruled out of the second Test against India at the beginning of the year after suffering a pelvic inflammation in the series opener. He then had a start-stop career for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2024 Indian Premier League, making 10 appearances and taking 13 wickets at an economy rate of 10.18.

He then played the T20I series against the West Indies before being named to South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad in 2024. However, he did not make the playing XI since the Proteas preferred to play two spinners, and in his place, Ottniel Baartman was chosen.

And now Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the West Indies Test series due to an injury he sustained in the recent MLC 2024.

“Proteas Men’s fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of next month’s two-match Test series against West Indies due to a left side strain.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury while playing for Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket earlier this month. He then returned home and underwent further assessments by the Proteas medical team and has subsequently not been medically cleared to take part in the tour,” CSA statement read.

South Africa meets West Indies in the first Test at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago from Aug. 7-11 and then travels to Guyana for the second test in Georgetown from Aug. 15-19.

Migael Pretorius replaces Gerald Coetzee in South Africa Test squad for West Indies

Cricket South Africa has named Migael Pretorius as a replacement for Gerald Coetzee for the Test tour of West Indies. The 29-year-old, who took 23 wickets for Somerset in the County Championship this year.

Migael Pretorius, who has 64 first-class games under his belt but has never played a Test, was last named to a South Africa team in March 2021 for a T20I series against Pakistan, but he did not receive a cap.

He also received a national call-up in December 2020 for a Test series in Sri Lanka, but he hurt his shoulder and was unable to make his debut. In 64 first-class games, Pretorius, 29, has 188 wickets at 27.50.

Updated South Africa Test squad

Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius.

